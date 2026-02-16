Original article: Ñuble: Partió construcción de Embalse Zapallar que permitirá el riego de 10 mil hectáreas agrícolas

Construction Begins on Zapallar Reservoir in Ñuble, Set to Irrigate 10,000 Hectares of Agricultural Land

An official ceremony led by the Ministers of Public Works, Jessica López, and Agriculture, Ignacia Fernández, marked the beginning of the construction of the new Zapallar Reservoir in the Ñuble region.

This long-awaited water initiative will provide irrigation for 10,000 hectares of agricultural land in the municipalities of El Carmen and San Ignacio, directly benefiting over 2,000 producers.

The project, with an investment of nearly 158 million dollars, will be executed by the consortium China International Water & Electric Corporation (CWE) in Chile. The construction is scheduled to take approximately 1,620 days, with the reservoir expected to be operational by 2030.

The government reminded attendees that this project, driven by the Hydraulic Works Directorate, fulfills a nearly 70-year aspiration of local farmers and canal operators. They also noted that the works, part of the National Large Reservoirs Plan by the Ministry of Public Works, will represent a total investment of around 300 million dollars, encompassing the reservoir and its corresponding canals.

«In addition to ensuring water for irrigation and other activities, this reservoir will stimulate the economy and create jobs, fostering regional development,» highlighted Public Works Minister Jessica López during the ceremony where the symbolic ‘first stone’ was laid.

Agriculture Minister Ignacia Fernández emphasized that the Zapallar Reservoir’s launch «represents President Gabriel Boric’s government’s commitment to water security. In response to the climate emergency, we are investing more and implementing structural solutions.»

Reservoir Capacity of 80 Million Cubic Meters

The Agriculture Minister detailed that this new reservoir has a capacity of 80 million cubic meters, making it essential not only for agriculture but also for human consumption, flood control, and better wildfire management. Additionally, it will enhance tourism development and promote water sports, among others.

Officials emphasized that the Zapallar Reservoir will benefit small, medium, and large farmers, over 84% of whom cultivate less than 5 hectares. The main activities that will expand with this new infrastructure include wheat and oat planting, seasonal products, vegetables, and livestock farming.

