Controversy Erupts as Kast Took Family Vacation in Europe Costing the State $8.8 Million with Paid Leave

Escándalo: Kast tomó vacaciones familiares en Europa con un costo de $8,8 millones al Estado y con "goce de sueldo"

Just three days ahead of the runoff presidential election between candidates Jeannette Jara and José Antonio Kast, a new revelation concerning the Republican candidate has emerged.

This incident dates back to when he was a member of Congress. In 2015, the former parliamentarian took a 15-day family vacation in Europe during active legislative sessions, logging 10 consecutive absences without any penalties, all while on paid leave. This revelation adds further tension to the already heated political climate before the elections set for Sunday, December 14.

Official documents from Congress have uncovered this unusual situation, embroiling the far-right presidential candidate in new controversy that cost the state approximately $8.8 million. This development once again puts into question his claims of effective performance during his time as a legislator. The scandal surfaces a decade later amid his presidential campaign aiming for La Moneda in 2026.

In his past public statements, Kast has insisted on state austerity and vocally criticized wasteful public spending, creating a stark contrast to his usual discourse with this serious incident. Once again, he undermines the transparency he claims to uphold, while doubts also linger regarding his alleged tax havens in Panama and his repeated evasions in presidential debates concerning critical issues, such as plans for a 40-hour workweek or how he would cut the $6 billion fiscal budget if elected.

Lastly, the official documents revealed that Kast’s family vacation did not lead to any deductions in his salary, despite the 10 absences recorded in Congress from July 9 to August 6, 2015.

The Citizen