Controversy in PS: Senator Fidel Espinoza Requests Removal of Deputy Manouchehri, Who Claims Request Lacks Legal Basis

Original article: Polémica en el PS: Fidel Espinoza pidió desafuero de diputado Manouchehri y éste le responde que solicitud «no tiene sustento jurídico»

Senator Fidel Espinoza (PS, in the photo) officially submitted a request for the removal of Deputy Daniel Manouchehri, also from his party, to the Court of Appeals in Valparaíso, accusing him of «serious defamation» against him.

This dispute originated during the voting on the Constitutional Accusation against former judge Antonio Ulloa, where Manouchehri labeled Espinoza as «corrupt,» prompting the latter to file a complaint on November 14 in the Valparaíso court.

However, national media reported that the Court of Appeals in Valparaíso stated that before filing the complaint, a request for Manouchehri’s removal had to be submitted.

In response to Espinoza’s request, Manouchehri issued a public statement asserting, «There is no legal basis to remove a deputy for statements made in the Chamber, within the context of prior political confrontation.»

Additionally, Manouchehri recalled that «during the Constitutional Accusation we led against Minister Antonio Ulloa, linked to the Hermosilla case and the so-called Belarus plot, we received insults and threats from the same senator who is now requesting our removal. We filed a report with the Prosecutor’s Office regarding these incidents.»

«I trust that the institutions will act independently and not as a pressure mechanism to silence those of us who confront powerful networks,» added the socialist deputy.

Ante la solicitud de desafuero en nuestra contra solicitado por el senador Fidel Espinoza, a raíz de los hechos ocurridos durante la aprobación de la acusación constitucional contra el juez Antonio Ulloa, en el marco del Caso Hermosilla y la llamada “Trama Bielorrusa”, declaramos… pic.twitter.com/lhjf6PtUFp — Daniel Manouchehri (@danimanouchehri) December 29, 2025

We will continue to provide updates.