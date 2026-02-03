Court Confirms Release of Mapuche Community Members Cleared of Homicide and Arson Charges in Collipulli

Carlos Marín Marín, Juan Pablo Marín Montoya, and Darwin Levío Cayul were arrested in April 2024, remaining in preventive detention since then. This judicial ruling represents a significant setback for the Public Prosecutor's Office, which was seeking sentences that could lead to life imprisonment.

On Tuesday, February 3, the Oral Criminal Court in Angol upheld its decision from January 22, confirming the acquittal of Mapuche community members Carlos Marín Marín, Juan Pablo Marín Montoya, and Darwin Levío Cayul, who had been accused of two homicides and an arson incident occurring in 2020 in Collipulli.

The court specifically stated that the Public Prosecutor’s Office failed to provide sufficient evidence to substantiate the accused’s involvement in the alleged crimes, which led to their arrest in April 2024, during which they remained in preventive detention.

According to the regional outlet Resumen, this ruling is «a significant setback for the Public Prosecutor’s Office, which was seeking sentences that could reach life imprisonment.»

During a recent public account on January 14 at Cerro Ñielol in Temuco, the regional prosecutor of La Araucanía, Roberto Garrido, explicitly referenced this case, expressing confidence in securing a guilty verdict despite the lack of evidence presented by the prosecution over the 11 days of the trial, as noted by Jorge Guzmán, one of the defense attorneys for the three Mapuche community members, according to Resumen’s report.

This news is ongoing.

