Coyhaique’s Festival for Earth and Sea Highlights Socio-Environmental Conflicts in Aysén

The event will spotlight the ongoing socio-environmental crisis in the Aysén Region that the government and political authorities have yet to address, including the social and environmental impacts of the salmon industry within and outside national parks and reserves, as well as mining contamination in Alto Mañihuales.

This Saturday, February 21st, Coyhaique will host the «Festival for Earth and Sea,» featuring regional bands, traditional coastal gastronomy, and discussions on the socio-environmental challenges facing the Aysén Region.

The event will take place at the Emilio Millar Club, located at Los Maitenes 1115, between Lago Elizalde and Lago Desierto.

Organizers announced that the festival, held under the theme «Alert Patagonia,» will include two main segments. The first begins at 12:00 PM, showcasing traditional dishes where attendees can enjoy fried hake and six empanadas for $5,000 each, along with regional beer.

«During this segment, thematic talks will focus on two critical areas: one concerning the process of requesting Coastal Marine Spaces for Indigenous Peoples (ECMPO), which faces resistance from the salmon farming industry and the current leadership of the Aysén Regional Government, as well as central government levels, during the Coastal Border Use Regional Commission. Indigenous communities will share their perspectives on this process, detailing their objectives for these requests,» stated the organizers.

The program will then introduce a segment titled «Alert Patagonia! Wear the T-shirt for Alto Mañihuales,» where community members and local organizations will present the history of mining contamination that has impacted the area for over 40 years.

Furthermore, a short animated film on the Community Climate Change Action Plans being developed by various municipalities in Aysén will be premiered, explaining how citizens can engage in these initiatives,» the organizers added.

Second Segment

Starting at 4:00 PM, local bands Raxzo, Misofonía, Resistencia Magnética, Alucinaje, Barco Basurero, Everest, and Celeste Anacletxx will perform.

Access to the musical event alone costs $2,000, and with lunch, it’s $5,000. Tickets and reservations can be made via WhatsApp at +56 9 7954 2269.

