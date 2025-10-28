Criminal Network Dismantled for Trading Stolen Cars in Chile for Drugs, Weapons, and Cash

Original article: Los llevaban a Bolivia: Desarticulan banda criminal que cambiaba autos robados en Chile por dinero, armas y drogas

The Prosecutor’s Office in Iquique, alongside the Criminal Investigation Brigade of the PDI, has identified and dismantled a criminal organization engaged in the trade of stolen vehicles, which were exchanged with Bolivian gangs for drugs, firearms, or cash.

According to a report from the Public Ministry, a total of 8 individuals were detained (seven Chileans and one foreign national), including the two leaders of the gang in Chile and the leader of the Bolivian faction purchasing the vehicles. Additionally, three recently stolen trucks from Santiago were recovered.

«The modus operandi involved these individuals stealing cars from various locations across the country, particularly in Santiago, the Metropolitan Region, and the Valparaíso Region. These vehicles were then transported to Tarapacá and stored in different locations in Alto Hospicio. To access this region, the vehicles were cloned, meaning their license plates and documentation were altered before being smuggled into Bolivia through unauthorized routes in Cancosa, where they were exchanged with Bolivian nationals for money, drugs, or firearms,» explained prosecutor Trinidad Steinert.

The prosecutor also noted that there have been several operations recently in the Tarapacá region targeting vehicle theft, coordinated with both the PDI and Carabineros.

The head of the PDI in Tarapacá, Inspector Mauricio Jorquera, detailed that last week, raids were conducted at various homes across the region, leading to the recovery of three trucks stolen in Santiago, which had altered license plates and were hidden in a safe house.

«Importantly, over 200 kilograms of marijuana, 7 kilograms of base cocaine, ketamine, hydrochloride cocaine, and base cocaine were also found; numerous firearms, 4 explosives, and cash in both Chilean pesos and US dollars were seized,» reported the police official.

Charges Filed Against Arrested Individuals

Acting prosecutor of Iquique, María Alejandra Jorquera, has formally charged the suspects with crimes including criminal association, receipt of stolen vehicles, drug trafficking, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, and circulating vehicles with false license plates.

All individuals are in preventive detention, with an investigation period set at 120 days.

Regional Prosecutor of Tarapacá Trinidad Steinert highlighted the coordinated efforts between the local Iquique prosecutor’s office and the Bicrim, where a gang involved in vehicle theft and cloning, traded for drugs and firearms in Bolivia, was dismantled. @PDI_Tarapaca pic.twitter.com/44hebXNFRj — Fiscalía Tarapacá (@FiscaliaIRegion) October 27, 2025

«Operation Roadrunner» by Bicrim Iquique dismantled a criminal organization operating in the Metropolitan Region, Valparaíso, and #Tarapacá. The group was dedicated to stealing vehicles, which they cloned and transported to Bolivia in exchange for drugs, money, arms, and explosives. pic.twitter.com/lJ65yEUfCe — PDI_Tarapacá (@PDI_Tarapaca) October 27, 2025

