Crisis at Senama in Aysén: Employee Dismissed After Reporting Workplace Harassment and Abuse

A report by regional media De Nota in Aysén has unveiled a serious internal crisis within the National Senior Citizens Service (Senama) of the region, where an employee was dismissed after reporting harassment and workplace abuse.

This concerns Carol Epuyao Pinilla, who had been serving in the regional coordination of Senama since February 2023 as the head of the Active Aging Program.

Based on her testimony, the journalistic publication outlines a series of incidents that indicate a «systematic pattern of violations, based on a report of Violence, Workplace Harassment, and Sexual Abuse in the workplace.»

«These behaviors are framed within the procedures established following the enactment of the Karin Law (21.643), which sets mechanisms for prevention, investigation, and sanction, including formal complaints, protective measures, and disciplinary processes aimed at safeguarding workers,» the article states.

According to the regional outlet, Carol Epuyao «was dismissed while her workplace harassment complaint was still being processed, which seriously undermines the principle of non-retaliation.»

This led to a request for testimony from other employees who may have witnessed similar situations, yet many reported feeling afraid to speak out, stating that certain individuals abuse their ‘political power’ and that providing testimony could lead to professional repercussions, highlighting the complex and hostile work environment within the public agency.

The complaint indicates that coworkers went as far as to harass the whistleblower in her private space and outside working hours, recounting an incident in a bar in Coyhaique where two of them, inebriated, confronted her loudly.

Moreover, the report mentions the influence of PPD Senator Ximena Órdenes: «There were direct references to the ‘Órdenes team.’ This is how Claudia Andaur, a friend of the senator, arrived without prior experience in the position or in service management.»

«This not only generates an internal leadership problem but also functions as a political patronage agency, where the important factors are not background or competencies but connections with certain power sectors,» the publication emphasizes.

