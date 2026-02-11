Cuba Accuses US Diplomatic Staff of Fueling Vehicles Daily While Nation Faces Crisis

Original article: Cuba: Denuncian que personal diplomático de EEUU llena sus vehículos de combustible todos los días mientras el resto del país está casi paralizado

Through a video posted on social media, Cuban journalist PJ Velázquez highlighted that US diplomatic personnel in Havana fill their vehicles with fuel every day, while the rest of the country remains nearly paralyzed and in a state of extreme emergency due to the oil blockade imposed by the Trump administration.

The reporter noted that this situation is «something that people have been discussing in the streets: under current conditions in Cuba, there were talks about how US diplomatic staff are driving around in those cars.»

Citing diplomatic sources from other countries, «who are lining up early to gain access to fuel,» Velázquez explained that «at the gas station in the tunnel, located in Playa municipality, designated for diplomats, colleagues say they start queuing from 5 a.m. but most are unable to refuel because the US embassy cars arrive and start cutting in line arbitrarily.»

He added, «This has been the case for three days, and fuel is limited to twenty liters per vehicle,» reiterating that most diplomats from different countries «cannot fill their tanks because of the US vehicles, who are partly responsible for this situation.»

«In other words, how can diplomatic staff representing the government that is blockading and cutting off oil to Cuba fill up their fuel tanks preferentially, not just with fuel managed by the Cuban government, but also with the little remaining reserves?» questioned the journalist.

«How can they fill their gas tanks when there are children who cannot go to school today, when there are university students unable to attend their classes, when transportation is paralyzed or severely limited across most of the country, and where basic food supplies are not reaching regions in central and eastern Cuba due to the blockade imposed on Cuba? How can they be so shameless?» concluded PJ Velázquez.

Watch the full denunciation video