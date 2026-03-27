Cuba and Mexico Activate Search for Humanitarian Sailboats Out of Communication

Original article: Cuba y México activan la búsqueda de dos veleros con ayuda humanitaria que siguen sin comunicación

In a collaborative effort mobilizing rescue institutions from both nations, Cuba and Mexico have deployed their search protocols to locate two sailboats that departed on March 20 from Isla Mujeres, Quintana Roo, heading for Havana, with no communication or confirmation of their arrival to date.

The vessels are part of the «Convoy Nuestra América,» a solidarity initiative that recently delivered humanitarian aid to the island, breaking the blockade imposed by the United States government, and are carrying nine crew members of various nationalities.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel addressed the situation, assuring that his government is taking every possible action within the scope of search and rescue operations.

“We express our special concern for the two Mexican vessels transporting solidarity aid to #Cuba as part of the #ConvoyNuestraAmérica. From our country, we are doing everything possible in the search and rescue of these brothers in struggle,” he stated in a message shared via his account on the social network X.

The activation of search mechanisms on the island was also confirmed by Cuba’s ambassador to Mexico, Eugenio Martínez Enríquez, who detailed that specialized institutions are applying established protocols for such cases.

Through messages posted on social media, the diplomat informed that Cuban authorities are maintaining continual oversight of actions, coordinating with both the organizers of the voyage and the families of the crew members, along with equivalent institutions in Mexico.

“Specialized institutions in Cuba are implementing established protocols to locate the two sailboats that left Mexico as part of the Convoy Nuestra América. We have been attentive, concerned, and in contact with Convoy organizers, families of those on board, and authorities,” the ambassador indicated on Friday.

In his message, Martínez Enríquez emphasized the continuous efforts undertaken by both countries since learning of the vessels’ lack of communication.

“We are aware that Mexican and Cuban authorities have made systematic efforts to find the vessels and their crew members,” added the diplomatic representative, reinforcing the notion of active and sustained bilateral collaboration.

Mexico Activates Search Protocols for the Sailboats

On the Mexican side, the Secretaría de Marina-Armada de México (Semar) activated its search and rescue protocols on Thursday to locate the two vessels in the Caribbean, whose arrival in Havana was anticipated between March 24 and 25.

Due to the lack of confirmation regarding their arrival, the institution promptly initiated the corresponding actions. According to Semar in a statement, the sailboats departed from Isla Mujeres carrying humanitarian aid, with nine crew members of various nationalities aboard. The institution emphasized that operations are being carried out “in compliance with the Mexican state’s responsibility to safeguard human life at sea,”

As reported by La Jornada, the actions implemented by the Secretaría included alerting the Naval Commands of the Fifth Naval Region, Ninth Naval Zone, based in Isla Mujeres and Yucalpetén, as well as the Naval Search, Rescue, and Maritime Surveillance Stations (ENSAR) of those commands. Meanwhile, notices were issued to the maritime community to enhance searching capabilities.

Semar established inter-institutional coordination with the Port Captaincy of Isla Mujeres, Quintana Roo, and with technical entities for maritime information analysis.

In terms of field operations, a deployment of surface and aerial units was ordered, including Persuader-type aircraft, which are tasked with executing search patterns over the maritime and aerial routes estimated between Isla Mujeres and Havana.

The joint operation by Cuba and Mexico reflects the humanitarian dimension of the case, where international solidarity motivates the voyage and the institutional response from both governments follows the lack of communication with the vessels.

The humanitarian convoy «Nuestra América» is driven by the Progresive International, supported by social, union, and political organizations from various countries, with the aim of providing solidarity assistance to the Caribbean island through air, sea, and land routes.