Cuba Denounces «Brutal Act of Aggression» by the U.S. Aimed at Undermining Sovereignty and Resources

Original article: Cuba denuncia “brutal acto de agresión” de EE.UU. para “despojarle de recursos” y “mutilar su soberanía”

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Accuses U.S. of Utilizing a «List of Lies» to Justify Blockade

The Cuban government has condemned the recent intensification of actions by the United States (U.S.), labeling it as a «brutal act of aggression» against its citizens.

«We strongly condemn the new escalation from the U.S. against Cuba,» stated Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez in a message posted on his social media accounts late Thursday.

Claiming an «unusual and extraordinary threat» from Cuba, U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration on Thursday reinforced measures to increase the economic blockade against the island.

The Republican magnate signed an executive order that would impose tariffs on goods from countries that sell or supply oil to Cuba.

Estimates indicate that the island requires 110,000 barrels of oil daily, with around 40,000 barrels sourced from domestic crude production, necessitating the import of approximately two-thirds of its oil needs.

In response, Minister Rodríguez alleged that to justify a total blockade on fuel supplies to the island, Washington is relying on «a long list of lies that seek to present Cuba as a non-existent threat.»

«Every day brings new evidence that the only threat to peace, security, and stability in the region, and the only malign influence, is that exerted by the U.S. government against the nations and peoples of Our America, which it attempts to subjugate, strip of their resources, mutilate their sovereignty, and deprive of their independence,» he argued.

He also denounced that the Trump administration resorted to coercion and intimidation to pressure other countries into joining its blockade policy, threatening to impose «arbitrary and abusive tariffs,» which constitutes a violation of free trade norms.

We strongly condemn the new escalation of #EEUU against #Cuba. Now it proposes to impose a total blockade on fuel supplies to our country. To justify it, they rely on a long list of lies that try to present Cuba as a threat… — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) January 30, 2026

«We denounce this brutal act of aggression against Cuba and its people, who have endured the longest and most ruthless economic blockade ever inflicted upon a nation for over 65 years, now facing severe living conditions,» remarked the Foreign Minister.

«What Will Come Next?»

In a similar vein, Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos R. Fernández de Cossío condemned this new escalation in the U.S. blockade.

«The international community must remain vigilant. Based on a long list of lies that no one believes, the U.S. President has signed an order threatening sovereign states with tariffs if they refuse to join the blockade against Cuba, particularly regarding fuel supplies,» he stated in a message on his Facebook account.

«If this pretense is accepted, a new and grotesque chapter of global vassalage will commence, opening a dangerous path that no one knows where it will lead, and no state with a notion of sovereignty can feel safe from,» he cautioned.

He also noted that the impact transcends Cuba’s borders, as it is the Cuban people who have long faced and endured the cruel and criminal economic war of imperialism.