Cuban Foreign Minister’s Strong Response to Boric: «His Mistakes Handed His Country to Neofascist Extremes»

Original article: Canciller cubano respondió con todo a Boric: «Sus errores e inconsecuencias entregaron su país a la extrema derecha neofascista»

Through a post on his social media account X, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez responded—without naming him directly—to Chile’s President Gabriel Boric, who recently criticized the Cuban authorities, stating among other things that there is «no democracy» on the island.

Rodríguez remarked, «While Latin America and the Caribbean are being assaulted and threatened by the U.S., some leaders in the region prefer to criticize Cuba. In this case, attacking our country is not an act of coherence or bravery, but rather political opportunism,» making it clear he was referencing the Chilean President.

He further stated, «He squandered his time. His mistakes and inconsistencies delivered his country to neofascist extremism,» and pointed out that «perhaps unknowingly, he serves the imperialist aspiration to divide and impose dominion over our peoples, while forgetting his own history, that of his martyrs and his people.»

Mientras América Latina y el Caribe está siendo agredida y amenazada por EEUU, algún gobernante de la región prefiere criticar a #Cuba. En su caso, atacar a nuestro país no es un acto de coherencia ni de valentía, sino de oportunismo político. Dilapidó su tiempo. Sus errores e… pic.twitter.com/wzbKj9qjtg — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) January 19, 2026

Continue reading:

The Citizen