Cuban Foreign Minister’s Strong Response to Boric: «His Mistakes Handed His Country to Neofascist Extremes»

"Perhaps unknowingly, he serves the imperialist aspiration to divide and impose dominion over our peoples, while forgetting his own history, that of his martyrs and his people," wrote Minister Bruno Rodríguez.

Through a post on his social media account X, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez responded—without naming him directly—to Chile’s President Gabriel Boric, who recently criticized the Cuban authorities, stating among other things that there is «no democracy» on the island.

Rodríguez remarked, «While Latin America and the Caribbean are being assaulted and threatened by the U.S., some leaders in the region prefer to criticize Cuba. In this case, attacking our country is not an act of coherence or bravery, but rather political opportunism,» making it clear he was referencing the Chilean President.

He further stated, «He squandered his time. His mistakes and inconsistencies delivered his country to neofascist extremism,» and pointed out that «perhaps unknowingly, he serves the imperialist aspiration to divide and impose dominion over our peoples, while forgetting his own history, that of his martyrs and his people.»

Gabriel Boric at the Center of Defeat: From the Accord for Peace to Constitutional Failure and the Electoral Triumph of Pinochetism

Pinochet’s Brutality Will Return to Govern Chile Following a Capitulation by Gabriel Boric’s Government to Its Presidential Program

Which Latin American Countries Turned Their Backs on Cuba at the UN and Why It Matters for the Region

Argentina Leads Alliance of Ten Nations to Block CELAC's Condemnation of U.S. Actions in Venezuela

Boric Speaks Out: "Leaders Bowing to Trump Only Humiliate Themselves"

Colombian President Petro Criticizes Trump, Defends Anti-Drug Achievements Amid Cocaine Seizures

UN General Assembly Votes Again for End to US Embargo on Cuba with Wide Majority

Chile and Bolivia Plan Historic Meeting of Foreign Ministers in Santiago: First Official Talks in 25 Years Amid Diplomatic Absence

COP30: Petro Criticizes Trump for Climate Science Denial and Advocates for a Pan-American Clean Energy Grid

"A Danger for the Country": Jara Criticizes Kast for Dodging Debates and Failing to Clarify His Government Plans

UDI President Declares Opposition to Bachelet's UN Candidacy, Kast Remains Non-Committal

