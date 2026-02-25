Cuban Troops Respond to Attack from US-Registered Boat: Four Assailants Dead and Six Injured

Original article: Tropas cubanas respondieron ataque realizado desde lancha con matrícula de EEUU: 4 atacantes muertos y 6 lesionados

Cuban authorities reported an incident that occurred on the morning of Wednesday, February 25, when a US-registered speedboat was detected entering Cuban territorial waters.

According to information from Cuba’s Ministry of the Interior, the offending vessel – registered in Florida, number FL7726SH – «approached within 1 nautical mile northeast of the El Pino channel, near Falcones Cay, in the Corralillo municipality of Villa Clara.»

«As a patrol unit from the Border Guard Troops of the Ministry of the Interior, with five combatants onboard, approached for identification, the boat opened fire on the Cuban personnel, resulting in the commander of the Cuban vessel being injured,» the authorities’ report states.

«As a result of the confrontation, as of the close of this report, four aggressors were reported killed and six others injured, who were evacuated and received medical assistance,» added preliminary information provided by Cuba’s Ministry of the Interior, announcing that the incident is under investigation by the competent authorities for full clarification.

«In light of the current challenges, Cuba reaffirms its commitment to protect its territorial waters, emphasizing that national defense is a fundamental pillar for the Cuban state in safeguarding its sovereignty and stability in the region,» the statement concluded.

🇨🇺🚨| Details of the events that just reported by the Ministry of the Interior of Cuba: As a patrol unit from the Border Guard Troops approached, with 5 combatants, for identification, the offending boat opened fire… pic.twitter.com/q6JmBFcH82 — Tere Felipe (@_TereFelipe_) February 25, 2026

