Cuban Troops Respond to Attack from US-Registered Boat: Four Assailants Dead and Six Injured

According to Cuban authorities, a US-registered vessel entered the territorial waters of Cuba near Falcones Cay. When a patrol unit from the Border Guard Troops, consisting of five combatants, approached for identification, the offending boat opened fire on Cuban personnel, resulting in the injury of the commander of the Cuban vessel.

Cuban Troops Respond to Attack from US-Registered Boat: Four Assailants Dead and Six Injured
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Tropas cubanas respondieron ataque realizado desde lancha con matrícula de EEUU: 4 atacantes muertos y 6 lesionados

Cuban authorities reported an incident that occurred on the morning of Wednesday, February 25, when a US-registered speedboat was detected entering Cuban territorial waters.

According to information from Cuba’s Ministry of the Interior, the offending vessel – registered in Florida, number FL7726SH – «approached within 1 nautical mile northeast of the El Pino channel, near Falcones Cay, in the Corralillo municipality of Villa Clara.»

«As a patrol unit from the Border Guard Troops of the Ministry of the Interior, with five combatants onboard, approached for identification, the boat opened fire on the Cuban personnel, resulting in the commander of the Cuban vessel being injured,» the authorities’ report states.

«As a result of the confrontation, as of the close of this report, four aggressors were reported killed and six others injured, who were evacuated and received medical assistance,» added preliminary information provided by Cuba’s Ministry of the Interior, announcing that the incident is under investigation by the competent authorities for full clarification.

«In light of the current challenges, Cuba reaffirms its commitment to protect its territorial waters, emphasizing that national defense is a fundamental pillar for the Cuban state in safeguarding its sovereignty and stability in the region,» the statement concluded.

Breaking News

Suscríbete
|
pasaporte.elciudadano.com

Relacionados

The Citizen

Dominican Republic and US Postpone Summit of the Americas to 2026 Due to Current Regional Disagreements

Hace 4 meses
The Citizen

Allegations of Electoral Fraud: Trafficked Children from the Dictatorship Found Voting in Araucanía

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

"Honor and Glory to the Brave Fighters": Cuba Declares National Mourning for 32 Soldiers Killed in U.S. Attack in Venezuela

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Russia Readies Oil Shipment to Cuba as Humanitarian Aid Amid Heightened U.S. Blockade

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

"Balmes Law": Bill Advancing in Senate to Establish Intellectual Property Protection for Visual Arts

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Reaffirming My Militant Duty to Socialism, the Cuban Revolution, and the Political Line of the Communist Party of Chile

Hace 3 semanas
The Citizen

Russia Presents Evidence: Defense Ministry Reveals Map and Routes of Drone Attack Attempt on Putin's Residence

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Senator Pascual Calls on Child Protection Agency to Address Controversial Audit Request for Sensitive Data of Minors in PAIG Program

Hace 1 mes
The Citizen

Cuba Accuses US Diplomatic Staff of Fueling Vehicles Daily While Nation Faces Crisis

Hace 2 semanas

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano