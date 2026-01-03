Current Regulations Insufficient: Lawmakers Endorse Bill to Safeguard Skies Valuable for Astronomical Observation

The initiative, approved by the Environment Committee of the Chamber, proposes key restrictions and definitions, including the delimitation of astronomical areas and the establishment of special exclusion zones.

Current Regulations Insufficient: Lawmakers Endorse Bill to Safeguard Skies Valuable for Astronomical Observation
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: «Normas actuales son insuficientes»: Diputados aprueban en general proyecto que protege cielos con valor para la observación astronómica

By a vote of 8 in favor, 1 against, and 1 abstention, the Environment Committee of the Chamber of Deputies has generally approved a bill (bill 17754) that establishes protective measures for skies in areas deemed valuable for scientific and astronomical research.

The initiative originated from a motion advocated by Deputy Félix González (Green Ecologist Party), aimed at preserving optimal astronomical observation conditions in northern Chile, globally recognized for the quality of its night skies.

To achieve this, the bill proposes key restrictions and definitions, such as the delineation of astronomical areas and the establishment of special exclusion zones. In this context, Deputy González warned that the current regulations «are insufficient and useless» to safeguard the operations of the Paranal Observatory, particularly regarding the threshold required to exceed limitations.

Furthermore, the Deputy explained that astronomical observation can be disrupted not only by light pollution but also by turbulence, vibrations, and suspended dust.

He cited the INNA project by AES Andes, aimed at generating green hydrogen and ammonia, which includes wind towers that «would create turbulence affecting a stable sky and air essential for astronomy,» he emphasized.

Additionally, he detailed that the proposed legislation establishes a protection perimeter of 70 kilometers, clarifying that this does not preclude other types of investment projects.

It also dictates that astronomical observations should not be conducted for military purposes and that the current 10% allocation of observation time for Chilean scientists must be respected by law.

The committee set a deadline for amendments until Monday, January 5, with the aim of starting the particular voting process on Wednesday, January 7.

The Citizen

Relacionados

The Citizen

Light Pollution Poses Threat to Coquimbo's Astronomical Skies

Hace 1 mes
The Citizen

Jeannette Jara Clarifies Remarks on INNA Hydrogen Project in Antofagasta: "Protecting Our Skies Means Safeguarding a Natural, Scientific, and Cultural Treasure"

Hace 3 semanas
The Citizen

Teresa Paneque Addresses Criticism: "Science and Politics Have Always Gone Hand in Hand"

Hace 3 semanas
The Citizen

Milestone for Chilean Astronomy: UV Graduate Carla Cornil-Baïtto Named ALMA 2026 Ambassador

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

The Institutionalization of Extremism: Israel's Death Penalty Law for Palestinian Political Detainees as a Legal and Moral Turning Point

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Chile to Open Mirador Copernicus, an Interactive Gateway to EU Satellite Earth Observation, in 2026

Hace 3 meses
The Citizen

"Balmes Law": Bill Advancing in Senate to Establish Intellectual Property Protection for Visual Arts

Hace 23 horas
The Citizen

Israel Moves Forward with Death Penalty Legislation for Palestinians as Netanyahu's Minister Celebrates in Parliament

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Towards Cruelty-Free Seas in Chile: New Bill Seeks to Ban Octopus Farms

Hace 2 meses

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano