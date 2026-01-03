Current Regulations Insufficient: Lawmakers Endorse Bill to Safeguard Skies Valuable for Astronomical Observation

Original article: «Normas actuales son insuficientes»: Diputados aprueban en general proyecto que protege cielos con valor para la observación astronómica

By a vote of 8 in favor, 1 against, and 1 abstention, the Environment Committee of the Chamber of Deputies has generally approved a bill (bill 17754) that establishes protective measures for skies in areas deemed valuable for scientific and astronomical research.

The initiative originated from a motion advocated by Deputy Félix González (Green Ecologist Party), aimed at preserving optimal astronomical observation conditions in northern Chile, globally recognized for the quality of its night skies.

To achieve this, the bill proposes key restrictions and definitions, such as the delineation of astronomical areas and the establishment of special exclusion zones. In this context, Deputy González warned that the current regulations «are insufficient and useless» to safeguard the operations of the Paranal Observatory, particularly regarding the threshold required to exceed limitations.

Furthermore, the Deputy explained that astronomical observation can be disrupted not only by light pollution but also by turbulence, vibrations, and suspended dust.

He cited the INNA project by AES Andes, aimed at generating green hydrogen and ammonia, which includes wind towers that «would create turbulence affecting a stable sky and air essential for astronomy,» he emphasized.

Additionally, he detailed that the proposed legislation establishes a protection perimeter of 70 kilometers, clarifying that this does not preclude other types of investment projects.

It also dictates that astronomical observations should not be conducted for military purposes and that the current 10% allocation of observation time for Chilean scientists must be respected by law.

The committee set a deadline for amendments until Monday, January 5, with the aim of starting the particular voting process on Wednesday, January 7.

The Citizen