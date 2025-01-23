Customs Tax Collection Increased by 8% Reaching $17.829 Billion in 2025

This amount accounts for roughly 29% of Chile's total tax revenue and nearly 5% of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP), funds that contribute to the financing and implementation of various public policies by the government.

According to the 2025 Statistical Yearbook from the National Customs Service -available at www.aduana.cl-, Chile’s global trade reached $189.132 billion, reflecting an overall increase of 8%, with imports rising by 9.5% and exports by 6.6%.

«This work of monitoring and oversight, conducted by Customs officials on goods entering and leaving the country through maritime, air, and land borders, resulted in a customs tax collection of $17.829 billion, an 8% increase compared to 2024,» the agency stated in a press release.

According to data compiled by the Statistical and Economic Analysis Unit of the Customs Studies Department, July marked the month with the highest customs tax collection, totaling $1.735 billion.

Breaking it down, the most significant amount pertains to Value Added Tax (VAT), with $16.009.8 million and an 89.8% share, showing an increase of 7.5% from the previous year.

Next is the diesel tax, which reached $737.9 million with a 4.1% share, reflecting a 24.1% growth.

Ad valorem duties also contributed, totaling $650.7 million and accounting for 3.6% of collections, representing a 17.9% rise compared to 2024.

Finally, automotive gasoline taxes reached $293 million, making up 1.6% of the total.

View the 2025 Statistical Yearbook of the National Customs Service here

