CUT Calls for Strengthening Organization Among Working Women Ahead of 8M

In the lead-up to 8M, CUT, through Vice President Karen Palma Tapia, has called for the strengthening of organization among working women. With Kast's impending presidency, the multisector group warns of potential setbacks in rights and has announced a Congress of Working Women, aiming for unity and a distinct labor agenda.

Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: 8 M: CUT llama a fortalecer la organización de las mujeres trabajadoras

CUT Ahead of 8M: «No Rights Are Guaranteed Without Organization to Defend Them»

In the context of International Women’s Day, the Central Unitaria de Trabajadores y Trabajadoras (CUT) urged for stronger organization among working women in light of the new political landscape with the upcoming presidency of José Antonio Kast. According to ElSiglo.CL, Vice President of Women and Gender Equity, Karen Palma Tapia, emphasized the urgency to unify the movement to defend hard-won rights and propel a distinct social and labor agenda.

The leader warned that the regional and national context necessitates the consolidation of spaces for collaboration to safeguard advancements in labor and gender issues. «History shows us that no right is guaranteed without organization to defend it. Today, we face a context that demands we strengthen unity, labor action, and the political articulation of working women,” Palma stated. From the multisector group, as highlighted by ElSiglo.CL, they emphasized the imperative to progress towards a common platform addressing dignified work, shared caregiving responsibilities, and wage equality.

As part of this strengthening effort, the Vice Presidency of Women at CUT called for a Congress of Working Women held on March 5 and 6. This gathering aimed to unite union leaders and feminist organizations to create a shared roadmap. “The Congress will be a first step in the tasks ahead: organizing, fostering unity, and forging a path to defend achieved rights and advance new social transformations,” the leader explained.

Lastly, Palma Tapia urged careful attention to regional experiences to avoid repeating paths of regression. “We see in Latin America evidence of counter-reform processes aimed at weakening union organization and halting advancements in women’s rights. Chile is not isolated from these trends,” she asserted. Information released by ElSiglo.CL highlights that the Congress is envisioned as a strategic space to initiate a new cycle of collective action for the union and women’s movements in Chile.

