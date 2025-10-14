CyberMonday 2025: Experts Warn of Rising Youth Debt in Chile as Digital Commerce Soars

Chile's CyberMonday 2025 ended with 4.4 million transactions totaling CLP $430 billion (about US$450 million), up 5% from 2024 and marking the strongest sales since 2011, according to the Santiago Chamber of Commerce.

CyberMonday 2025: Experts Warn of Rising Youth Debt in Chile as Digital Commerce Soars
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Chile’s CyberMonday 2025 ended with 4.4 million transactions totaling CLP $430 billion (about US$450 million), up 5% from 2024 and marking the strongest sales since 2011, according to the Santiago Chamber of Commerce.

The surge underscores the rapid expansion of e-commerce and the new challenges consumers face when making financial decisions—particularly university students and young shoppers.

Speaking at the U. Católica de Temuco (UCT) seminar ‘Financial consumption in Chile: between inclusion and over‑indebtedness’, Francisca Barrientos, a researcher at the Institute of Law, Faculty of Law, Universidad Autónoma de Chile, said that «consumers need financial education to understand what taking on debt means, as well as interest rates and fees,» stressing that «it is crucial to spot aggressive advertising practices that push us to buy even what we don’t need.»

She noted that today’s legal framework does not fully address e‑commerce: «Although consumer finance rules exist, we lack clear standards for online commerce. Right now regulations are fragmented across the Fintech law and banking, financial, and consumer statutes, making it hard for the average person to navigate the system,» Barrientos explained.

The discussion also examined students’ specific reality. The expert warned that, «without their own income, many turn to debt to finance consumption—so it is vital they understand the consequences of borrowing and strengthen their financial literacy to make informed choices.»

From an economic standpoint, Jairo Dote, a faculty member in the Department of Economic and Administrative Sciences and researcher at UCT’s Center for Management and Applied Economics, argued that over‑indebtedness is «a brake on financial inclusion.»

«Today, debt levels are far higher than in the past, posing a challenge to achieving equitable financial development,» Dote said, adding that «before choosing any financial product, it is essential to get informed and understand the pros, cons, and risks.»

He concluded by calling for comprehensive, cross‑cutting financial education at every level so people can make conscious, responsible decisions.

Read more:

Jiménez

Gabriel Boric and Susana Jiménez, CPC president, agree at ENADE: «Chile is not falling apart»

El Ciudadano

Relacionados

The Citizen

Conadecus Files Class Action Against Five Brands for Selling Mackerel as Jack Mackerel, Seeks CLP $54 Billion for Consumers

Hace 5 días
The Citizen

Municipalities: Bill to Strengthen Control of Street and Informal Commerce Advances in Congress

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

Mislabeled 'Jack Mackerel': Conadecus Sues Five Brands, Seeks CLP 54 Billion for Consumers

Hace 5 días
The Citizen

Inside SQM's Links to BlackRockand the Alleged Ties to the Gaza Genocide

Hace 1 día
The Citizen

Chilean AFP pension funds placed at least US$34 million in firms named by UN rapporteur as profiting from Gaza 'genocide'

Hace 22 horas
The Citizen

From the Ballot to Redress: The Democratic and Indigenous Legacy of October 5 / Column by Elisa Loncón Antileo

Hace 1 semana
The Citizen

At FAO in Rome, Chile's President Boric Accuses Netanyahu of Using Hunger as a Weapon in Gaza

Hace 3 horas
The Citizen

Mesina Accuses Central Bank of Overreach: IPoM Wades Into Labor Policy Weeks Before Chile’s Elections

Hace 1 semana
The Citizen

After Surviving Four Bullets and the Mapocho River, Chile’s Supreme Court Orders Compensation for Student Targeted in a Failed Dictatorship-Era Execution

Hace 1 semana

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano