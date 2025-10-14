CyberMonday 2025: Experts Warn of Rising Youth Debt in Chile as Digital Commerce Soars

Chile’s CyberMonday 2025 ended with 4.4 million transactions totaling CLP $430 billion (about US$450 million), up 5% from 2024 and marking the strongest sales since 2011, according to the Santiago Chamber of Commerce.

The surge underscores the rapid expansion of e-commerce and the new challenges consumers face when making financial decisions—particularly university students and young shoppers.

Speaking at the U. Católica de Temuco (UCT) seminar ‘Financial consumption in Chile: between inclusion and over‑indebtedness’, Francisca Barrientos, a researcher at the Institute of Law, Faculty of Law, Universidad Autónoma de Chile, said that «consumers need financial education to understand what taking on debt means, as well as interest rates and fees,» stressing that «it is crucial to spot aggressive advertising practices that push us to buy even what we don’t need.»

She noted that today’s legal framework does not fully address e‑commerce: «Although consumer finance rules exist, we lack clear standards for online commerce. Right now regulations are fragmented across the Fintech law and banking, financial, and consumer statutes, making it hard for the average person to navigate the system,» Barrientos explained.

The discussion also examined students’ specific reality. The expert warned that, «without their own income, many turn to debt to finance consumption—so it is vital they understand the consequences of borrowing and strengthen their financial literacy to make informed choices.»

From an economic standpoint, Jairo Dote, a faculty member in the Department of Economic and Administrative Sciences and researcher at UCT’s Center for Management and Applied Economics, argued that over‑indebtedness is «a brake on financial inclusion.»

«Today, debt levels are far higher than in the past, posing a challenge to achieving equitable financial development,» Dote said, adding that «before choosing any financial product, it is essential to get informed and understand the pros, cons, and risks.»

He concluded by calling for comprehensive, cross‑cutting financial education at every level so people can make conscious, responsible decisions.

Read more:

El Ciudadano