Original article: Manouchehri (PS) asume presidencia de la Comisión de Ciencia y Tecnología: “El futuro ya llegó y tenemos que ponerlo al servicio de la gente”

Daniel Manouchehri Appointed President of the Science and Technology Committee: «The Future Is Here and Must Serve the People»

By a vote of 7 in favor and 6 against, Socialist Deputy Daniel Manouchehri has been elected as the new president of the Future, Science, Technology, Knowledge, and Innovation Committee of the Chamber of Deputies; a crucial body for shaping how Chile will navigate the technological changes that will define the next decade.

Following his election, Manouchehri emphasized the challenge of promoting a modern agenda with a future-oriented perspective. «This committee is key because the future is already here. What we decide today concerning artificial intelligence, science, and energy will determine how Chileans live in the coming years,» he stated.

«Chile has talent. It has young people who can create, innovate, and lead. The challenge is to ensure these opportunities remain here and translate into jobs, development, and well-being for all,» added the legislator from the Coquimbo Region.

The Socialist Deputy will lead this key committee to address issues such as artificial intelligence, innovation, and new industries, focusing on job creation, young talent, and protective rules for individuals.

The committee will address topics such as artificial intelligence, innovation, lithium development, and emerging industries, with a strong emphasis on generating employment, enhancing young talent, and creating opportunities across the country. In the immediate future, the committee also agreed to invite the Minister of the Portfolio, Ximena Lincolao, on Monday, March 23, to discuss the government’s guidelines in this area and the progress of key initiatives in the sector.

Regarding upcoming challenges, Manouchehri warned that «technology can be the greatest opportunity for shared prosperity that Chile has ever seen. Or it can concentrate power, replace jobs, and spread misinformation. That decision is political and will mark the country’s destiny.»

«Chile has talent. It has young people who can create, innovate, and lead. The challenge is to ensure these opportunities remain here and translate into jobs, development, and well-being for all,» affirmed Deputy Manouchehri.

He also highlighted the committee’s connection with the Congress of the Future as a bridge between knowledge and public decisions. In this regard, he reaffirmed that «knowledge must translate into concrete actions. It’s not enough to discuss the future; we must build it with clear rules that protect individuals.»

Finally, Manouchehri emphasized that his role will also highlight the potential of the regions. «From the Coquimbo Region, we know how important decentralization is. We want science and innovation to be engines of regional development, generating opportunities, jobs, and growth for the people. We will work to ensure that technological advancement generates shared prosperity, real opportunities, and that the future belongs to everyone,» he concluded.