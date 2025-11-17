Daniela Serrano Strengthens Leadership in District 12, Triples Her Election Votes

Legislator Daniela Serrano emphasized the strategic importance District 12 will play in the upcoming presidential runoff between Jeannette Jara and José A. Kast: "Undoubtedly, this territory will be crucial for a second round that we will face with strong outreach, focused on advancing social rights against a far-right candidate who only signifies cuts and setbacks," the legislator reiterated.

Legislator Daniela Serrano (PC) was reelected this Sunday as the representative of District 12, one of the largest constituencies in the country, which encompasses nearly one million voters. This victory solidifies her territorial and political leadership in La Florida, Puente Alto, Pirque, San José de Maipo, and La Pintana.

Upon learning the election results, Serrano emphasized that this latest electoral win is a result of sustained community engagement and support for a collective project that has significantly influenced the legislative agenda in recent years.

«I believe we successfully reached the neighbors of the district not only through parliamentary work but also with the collective project that the Communist Caucus has defended and proposed for the upcoming years, along with the program and proposals of our presidential candidate», stated the legislator.

She also stressed that this citizen support reaffirms the need to continue advancing rights and providing concrete responses for families in the district, particularly regarding security, health, housing, education, and social rights.

Moreover, Serrano highlighted the strategic role District 12 will play in the upcoming presidential runoff election: «Undoubtedly, this territory will be crucial for a second round that we will face with a strong outreach, focused on advancing social rights against a far-right candidate who only represents cuts and setbacks.»

With her reelection, Daniela Serrano reiterates her commitment to continue legislating alongside communities and strengthening a project centered on dignity, social justice, and the expansion of rights for all.

