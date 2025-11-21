Darío Quiroga Steps Down from Jeannette Jara’s Campaign Leadership: «We Appreciate the Work Done During This Time»

Original article: Darío Quiroga deja el comando de Jeannette Jara: «Agradecemos el trabajo realizado durante este tiempo»

In a brief statement, Jeannette Jara’s campaign team announced the departure of Darío Quiroga from his role as coordinator during the first round of the presidential campaign.

«As part of strengthening and restructuring Jeannette Jara’s presidential campaign, and considering the challenges required for this new phase, the candidate has requested Darío Quiroga’s resignation from his position as strategic coordinator of the campaign,» reads the statement.

«We sincerely appreciate his commitment, professionalism, and the work done during this time,» the communiqué concludes.

Public Statement pic.twitter.com/vuJbjvxagV — Jeannette Jara Román (@jeannette_jara) November 21, 2025

Meanwhile, through his social media, Darío Quiroga supported Jeannette Jara’s decision to restructure the campaign team in preparation for the second round. He also reiterated that he has already apologized to Franco and Zandra Parisi for the jokes and comments he made about them during a streaming program.

