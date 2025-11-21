Darío Quiroga Steps Down from Jeannette Jara’s Campaign Leadership: «We Appreciate the Work Done During This Time»

Amidst the strengthening and restructuring of Jeannette Jara's presidential campaign and the challenges ahead, the candidate has requested Darío Quiroga's resignation from his role as strategic coordinator, the campaign team reported in a brief note.

Darío Quiroga Steps Down from Jeannette Jara’s Campaign Leadership: «We Appreciate the Work Done During This Time»
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen
Versión PDF

Original article: Darío Quiroga deja el comando de Jeannette Jara: «Agradecemos el trabajo realizado durante este tiempo»

In a brief statement, Jeannette Jara’s campaign team announced the departure of Darío Quiroga from his role as coordinator during the first round of the presidential campaign.

«As part of strengthening and restructuring Jeannette Jara’s presidential campaign, and considering the challenges required for this new phase, the candidate has requested Darío Quiroga’s resignation from his position as strategic coordinator of the campaign,» reads the statement.

«We sincerely appreciate his commitment, professionalism, and the work done during this time,» the communiqué concludes.

Meanwhile, through his social media, Darío Quiroga supported Jeannette Jara’s decision to restructure the campaign team in preparation for the second round. He also reiterated that he has already apologized to Franco and Zandra Parisi for the jokes and comments he made about them during a streaming program.

The Citizen

Relacionados

The Citizen

Jeannette Jara's Campaign Team Plans Massive Closing Rallies in Concepción, Valparaíso, and Santiago

Hace 2 semanas

Jeannette Jara's Presidential Campaign Ad Blends Emotion with Determination in First Messages

Hace 1 mes
The Citizen

Jeannette Jara's Team Denies Relation to Woman Claiming to be Her "Cousin" in Viral Video

Hace 6 días
The Citizen

Jeannette Jara Strengthens Left-Wing Voter Base with Meeting Between Democratic Socialism and Popular Party

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

Jeannette Jara Challenges José Antonio Kast Over Offensive Remarks at Campaign Events

Hace 1 semana
The Citizen

Jeannette Jara Challenges Kast Over Bulletproof Glass: "If He Distrusts His People, Shouldn't They Distrust Him Too?"

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

Hace 1 mes
The Citizen

A Citizen-Driven Campaign: "Chile Can Change from the Ground Up with the Strength of Its People"

Hace 4 semanas
The Citizen

"For You, For Chile": Jeannette Jara Campaign Launches Plan to Raise Incomes and Cut Electricity Costs

Hace 1 mes

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano