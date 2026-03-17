Death Threat Leads Valparaíso Governor Rodrigo Mundaca to File Complaint with Cybercrime Unit

Original article: Por amenaza de muerte: Gobernador de Valparaíso Rodrigo Mundaca presentó denuncia en la PDI

Valparaíso Regional Governor Rodrigo Mundaca has filed a complaint with the Cybercrime Brigade of the PDI following a death threat he received on his personal account on the social media platform X.

Mundaca stated that an investigation has already been launched to uncover the identity of the individual or individuals responsible, asserting that the threat he received «endangers my physical integrity,» emphasizing that «situations of this nature are absolutely reprehensible.»

«We live in a state of law, a democracy, post-dictatorship, and therefore, actions like these seek to inhibit public action, public management, but above all, to undermine democracy, as I am a democratically elected authority,» declared the Valparaíso Regional Governor.

According to Mundaca in statements to regional media, the threat implies that «basically, I am a subject that needs to be permanently monitored, a person who needs to be ‘neutralized.’ In short, it seemed to my team and me that this was very serious and that it was necessary to take precautions.»

«During these four years at the helm of the GORE, of course, there are certain networks that resemble a jungle, but I had never experienced anything like this in my capacity as governor,» he added.

Government Condemns the Incident

In response to Governor Mundaca’s complaint, Regional Presidential Delegate Manuel Millones condemned the occurrence and expressed that the government is «concerned» about situations like these.

«We fully support the governor for having filed the complaint and provided all evidence for investigation to clarify the facts and resolve the situation as promptly as possible,» stated Millones.

Additionally, the Presidential Delegate announced that he has asked the Secretary of Security to «assist in their capacity with this case. Such acts and intimidation against authorities of any public service, like that of the governor, cannot exist; they are detrimental neither to the region nor to the democracy of our country,» emphasized the representative of Kast in the region.

ACTUALIZADO. Gobernador Regional Rodrigo Mundaca denuncia amenazas en su contra: entregó a la PDI antecedentes de amedrentamiento a través de redes sociales. Delegado regional, Manuel Millones se refirió a denuncia entregada por Mundaca: https://t.co/pkSDK5LYh1 via @g5_noticias pic.twitter.com/HUQ8IFhqjm — G5 Noticias (@g5_noticias) March 17, 2026

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