Defense Reports 54% Decrease in Illegal Crossings at Northern Border by 2025: From 56,000 to 26,000

Original article: Defensa asegura caída de 54% en ingresos irregulares en 2025 por la frontera norte: de 56 mil a 26 mil

«A crucial effort has been made that has led to a proportional reduction of more than half from the peak of illegal crossings recorded in 2021, as well as significant dismantling of smuggling and organized crime,» emphasized Defense Minister Adriana Delpiano.

A significant decline in illegal crossings through the northern border regions of Arica, Tarapacá, and Antofagasta has been reported, with a decrease of 54%, stated Defense Minister Adriana Delpiano.

The government official provided a report on the military presence in the border area during President Gabriel Boric’s administration, which revealed a drop from 56,000 to 26,000 illegal crossings, comparing the historical peak of 2021 with statistics recorded in 2025.

«A crucial effort has been made that has led to a proportional reduction of more than half from the peak of illegal crossings recorded in 2021, as well as significant dismantling of smuggling and organized crime,» the minister said from the Army’s Las Machas Barracks.

The official visited the Arica and Parinacota region this Tuesday, where she held working meetings with military authorities in charge of overseeing the deployed forces in the border area, as well as with representatives from the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Additionally, she personally reviewed the technological equipment currently in use and assessed the work being conducted by personnel deployed in the northern area of the country.

From Las Machas Barracks, the Defense Minister reported that by 2025, the number of illegal crossings reached 26,000, marking a 54% decrease from the 56,000 reported in 2021. This reduction was presented as one of the main achievements of the military’s collaborative efforts with other institutions in the northern macrozone.

«A crucial effort has been made that has led to a proportional reduction of more than half from the peak of illegal crossings recorded in 2021, as well as significant dismantling of smuggling and organized crime,» she noted while discussing the results obtained from the military deployment in the border area.

In the country’s northern border – at Las Machas Barracks in Arica – Defense Minister Adriana Delpiano provided a report on military deployment, highlighting a 54% decrease in illegal crossings between the peak recorded in 2021 and 2025. pic.twitter.com/GalorbYBw2 — Ministerio de Defensa Nacional (@mindefchile) February 17, 2026

The government official highlighted the collaboration established with police in the regions of Arica and Parinacota, Tarapacá, and Antofagasta, as a key factor in reducing illegal crossings. Interinstitutional coordination has been essential for achieving the results currently reflected in official statistics, according to the minister during her visit to the area.

«We have a very close partnership in the northern region with Carabineros and the PDI, which are the institutions to which the Armed Forces hand over individuals caught trying to enter illegally,» she explained, detailing the procedure followed when military forces detect individuals attempting to cross the border at unauthorized points.

Equipment to Enhance Border Control Capabilities

In addition to reporting the decrease in illegal crossings, Delpiano also announced the imminent addition of three new long-range drones for border protection. These units will be integrated into the Integrated Border System, known as SIFRON, a plan that hasProvisioned the forces in the northern macrozone with cutting-edge technological equipment.

The system involves an investment of over 13 million dollars, allocated for the acquisition of all-terrain vehicles, night vision cameras, fixed and mobile border observation posts, and various models of drones for aerial surveillance. This investment represents a significant effort by the state to enhance control capabilities along the extensive northern border.

«I believe that with all this equipment and facilities, we are closing an important phase on the border. What do we have moving forward? First of all, something that is already fully established will arrive in March, with three larger drones, which have already been acquired and are to be delivered during March,» the Defense Minister projected regarding the upcoming technological improvements for border control.

The new drone units arriving in March will complement the 18 already purchased and possess special features that make them particularly suitable for use in border control in the regions of Arica and Parinacota, Tarapacá, and Antofagasta. These drones have been designed with the specific geographical and climatic conditions of the northern region in mind.

Specifically, the drones have a wingspan of 260 centimeters, corresponding to the distance between the tips of their wings, and their fuselage has been specially designed to operate under extreme temperature conditions, using materials like fiberglass and carbon that ensure their resilience and durability in the demanding desert and high mountain environment, as detailed by the Ministry of Defense in a press release.

Regarding their technical capabilities, these drones are equipped with two specialized cameras for different functions. The first is a surveillance camera that allows continuous viewing regardless of the drone’s orientation, featuring 360-degree rotation, high-range zoom, thermal sensor for detecting body heat, and a processor for automatic tracking of moving targets, facilitating the tracking of individuals or vehicles attempting to evade controls.

The second camera equipped on these drones is high-resolution and optimized for photogrammetry and precision mapping missions, capable of mapping up to 1,200 hectares in a single flight. This capability allows for detailed information gathering of the border terrain and detection of potential new routes or unauthorized access points that may be used for illegal entry or smuggling.