‘Delivered’ to Lucifer? The authorities have captured a family in Colombia that would have sacrificed their son in a satanic ritual

The Colombian judicial authorities arrested this Thursday the parents and other relatives of Maximiliano Tabares Cano, the 6-year-old boy who has been missing since September 21 in Antioquia.

According to the local news site El Colombiano, they are all suspected of belonging to a satanic sect that would have ordered the child to be sacrificed because they considered that he was possessed by the devil.

In addition to the mother and stepfather of the child, a grandmother and her partner and two other people were captured. Three of them were arrested in Medellín and another three in Segovia.

The Colombian Police suspect that the minor’s stepfather, alleged leader of a clan called ‘Los Carneros’, would have convinced the rest of the family to commit the crime.

However, the minor’s body has not yet been found by investigators. According to the authorities, the sect carried out satanic rites with the purpose of finding gold ‘guacas’ (prehispanic tombs) and other valuable objects that are usually found in these indigenous tombs.

All the detainees were charged with the crimes of conspiracy to commit a crime, forced disappearance and torture.What else is known in Colombia about the case?

The Antioquia Police is convinced that the disappearance of the little boy is linked to a sect that is known in the ‘gold zone’ of Segovia as ‘Los Carneros’, reports the local newspaper El Tiempo.

The mayor’s offices of Remedios and Segovia, as well as the Government of Antioquia, offered a reward of up to 60 million pesos (un poco más de 12 mil dólares) for information on the whereabouts of the child. But everything seems to indicate that his mother, his stepfather and his grandmother knew very well what had happened to Maximiliano.

Initially, it was said that the little boy disappeared in the village of La Cruzada, in the La Primavera neighborhood, in a sector known as Piedra del Diablo, when he was sent to get something at the store for breakfast.

But the hypothesis of the authorities is that his stepfather gave him to ‘Los Carneros’. A member of the Segovia Police told El Tiempo that they had never heard of this sect.

The priest Óscar Palacios, from the parish of Our Lady of Sorrows, said the following: «It is the first time I have heard of that sect and it is because of this case».

But people from the region confirmed that this group is known for offering services to find gold ‘guacas’ through witchcraft.

In fact, they said that the minor’s mother is known as ‘la Cacica’ and others captured as ‘the Mediator’ and the ‘Disciple’.Captured

But, in this case there is talk of forced disappearance, torture, cover-up of torture, personal injury and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Sandra Patricia Caro Pérez (Maximilian’s mother), Fabio Andrés Carmona Ramírez (stepfather), Dámaris Estela Pérez Escalante (grandmother) and three other people who would have participated in the minor’s disappearance were arrested for these behaviors.