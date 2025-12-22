Original article: Dinamarca cita a embajador de EEUU y expresa su «profunda indignación» con idea de Trump de anexar Groenlandia

Denmark Calls in US Ambassador, Expresses «Deep Indignation» Over Trump’s Greenland Annexation Idea

The Danish government announced that it will summon the United States ambassador in Copenhagen for explanations following President Donald Trump’s announcement of appointing a special envoy for Greenland.

As a reminder, the island currently enjoys autonomy and is a part of the Kingdom of Denmark. However, Trump has insisted in recent weeks on his idea of annexing the territory to the US «for national security reasons.»

To this end, Trump appointed Jeff Landry, the Governor of Louisiana, as the special envoy to Greenland, a move that has drawn sharp criticism from the Danish government. In a television interview, Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen expressed his outrage, describing the idea as «entirely unacceptable.»

According to the minister, Trump’s gesture constitutes «a disrespect to Danish sovereignty,» thus formal explanations will be demanded from the ambassador.

«I am deeply dismayed by this appointment of a special envoy. And I am particularly upset by his statements, which we find completely unacceptable,» Lars Løkke Rasmussen stated to Danish broadcaster TV 2, as reported by Reuters.

«As long as we have a kingdom in Denmark comprised of Denmark, the Faroe Islands, and Greenland, we cannot accept that some undermine our sovereignty,» emphasized the foreign minister.

Meanwhile, from Greenland, Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen downplayed Trump’s comments, stating that the announcement «may seem significant, but it changes nothing for us. We decide our own future,» said the authority.

🔴 Trump’s envoy promises to contribute to making Greenland part of the US 🔺 Donald Trump has reignited tensions with Denmark and the European Union by appointing a special envoy tasked with trying to annex Greenland to the US. 🔗https://t.co/f7fxHbaltA pic.twitter.com/OhtFUs2cms — HispanTV (@Nexo_Latino) December 22, 2025

Denmark, upset by the appointment of a special envoy to Greenland who wishes for the island to be part of the US. https://t.co/IM5UzlvhVh — CNN en Español (@CNNEE) December 22, 2025

The Prime Minister of Greenland has called for respect for the country’s territorial integrity following the appointment of a US special envoy. «Greenland is our land.» https://t.co/9fi9m0IJia — DIE ZEIT (@zeitonline) December 22, 2025

We will continue to provide updates.