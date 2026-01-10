Deputy Consuelo Veloso Alleges Multi-Million Dollar Corruption Network in Southern Maule Municipalities, Calls for CDE Intervention

Deputy Consuelo Veloso alleges a corrupt network in Southern Maule municipalities linked to the "Invoice Case," with investigating mayors. She reports billions in false invoices and unexecuted projects while requesting an investigation from the State Defense Council (CDE) and the Comptroller's Office.

The Deputy Consuelo Veloso has made a public accusation regarding a suspected corruption network involving municipalities in the Southern Maule area. In her statements, she noted that the mayors of Colbún, Pedro Pablo Muñoz, and Linares, Mario Meza, along with the former mayor of Longaví, Cristián Menchaca, are linked to the so-called «Invoice Case».

The ongoing investigative efforts reportedly reveal that these municipal administrations accepted inflated invoices for nonexistent or irregular services, leading to significant debts with factoring companies. According to the amounts reported by the congresswoman, the false invoices in Linares exceed $1.2 billion; in the previous administration of Longaví, over $900 million; and in Colbún, more than $114 million, which the mayor Muñoz supposedly paid to secure his release.

The congresswoman stressed the direct impact of these occurrences on the community, stating that «services and social works—paid for by factoring—did not reach the people.» Furthermore, she asserted that this misconduct indicates a severe lack of oversight regarding public resource utilization or, alternatively, collusion to embezzle from local communities.

Given the seriousness of the allegations and the noticeable recurring pattern, Deputy Veloso announced that she has formally contacted the State Defense Council (CDE) and the Office of the Comptroller General of the Republic for a thorough investigation into a possible coordinated corruption network. «We will not allow our home, our area, to become anyone’s loot!» she concluded.

For more details, you can view Deputy Veloso’s full statement in a video on her official social media platforms. Below is her Instagram link:

