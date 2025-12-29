Deputy Mirosevic Blames Right-Wing Blockade on Euthanasia Law Progress in Senate

Original article: Diputado Mirosevic acusa bloqueo de la Derecha a tramitación de Ley de Eutanasia en el Senado

In an interview with CNN Chile, Vlado Mirosevic, the elected senator from the Liberal Party, accused the right-wing factions of obstructing the progress of the Euthanasia Law in the Senate, asserting that the initiative could easily be approved before the current legislative session concludes.

«The key to discussing and voting on the euthanasia project before the end of this term rests in the Senate. Unfortunately, there is a blockade by the right that prevents democracy from taking place and the bill from being addressed in the Chamber,» stated the current deputy.

«I’ll be frank about this; so far, the project is stalled in the Senate because the current opposition, which will be the future government, did not want to discuss it during the elections to avoid complicating their candidate. I hope that now that the elections are over, we can finally address such a humanitarian issue as euthanasia, and that it can be voted on next week in the Senate Chamber. That is my expectation,» added the legislator from Arica and Parinacota.

On this note, the liberal parliamentarian mentioned that the scheduling of the project «depends on the heads of the benches who meet in the Senate. So far, the opposition’s bench chiefs have blocked it. I hope they will now be flexible on this and we can have this democratic discussion.»

Mirosevic reminded everyone that the initiative «has already been voted on in committee and approved in the Chamber. What we need now is for the Senate to approve it, and for that, it must be placed on the agenda.»

Finally, the elected senator urged fellow senators: «Please, stop blocking this project. This is a humanitarian proposal, and 80% of the country supports such an initiative. It’s not mandatory; it’s about freedom of conscience and thought,» he emphasized.

pic.twitter.com/2xCcF57Vrl — Vlado Mirosevic (@vladomirosevic) December 29, 2025

