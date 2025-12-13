Deputy Placencia Criticizes Kast’s Economic Shock Proposal, Warns Working Families Will Bear the Burden

Original article: Diputada Placencia: “Cuando Kast habla de un shock económico, no es él quien va a pagar el costo”

«Cuts are Never Borne by the Wealthy»: Deputy Alejandra Placencia Responds to Kast’s Economic Shock Announcement Ahead of Second Round

Deputy Alejandra Placencia has released a video on social media sharply criticizing presidential candidate José Antonio Kast’s proposal for an «economic shock».

In the video, the deputy asserts that the costs of such measures «are never borne by the wealthy,» but rather fall on working families who are «juggling to make ends meet» and support their households.

In contrast, Placencia highlights the commitment of candidate Jeannette Jara, who she notes understands this reality and proposes «concrete measures to ease financial burdens on families.»

It is important to recall that the far-right candidate stated during his campaign closing in Temuco that his potential administration would implement an initial «economic shock» involving a budget cut of approximately $6 billion, adjustments that he claims would help «stabilize the economy.»

Ending with a call for civic reflection, Deputy Placencia emphasizes that the elections this Sunday represent a crucial decision between «moving forward or going backward.»

Watch the Deputy’s Video