Did Spain Have a Duty to Remove Pinochet? Rojo Edwards Stumbles in TV Debate Over Dictatorship

In recent days, a clip from a television forum on CNN Chile, hosted by journalist Mónica Rincón, went viral, showcasing right-wing Senator Rojo Edwards contradicting his own argument within seconds.

The incident unfolded when the panel discussed the U.S. kidnapping of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. When prompted by Rincón, the right-wing politician confidently stated that he would love for someone to come and «save us from a dictator who is killing us and making people disappear, like Maduro.»

Following this, the host asked, «But, for example, if Spain had come and removed Pinochet from power, would you have been in favor of that?» This left Edwards completely flustered.

«Look, I would have to analyze that,» the senator replied. «Analyze it,» Rincón pressed, to which Edwards stammered something along the lines of, «thank God Pinochet handed over the country in democracy,» before trying to steer the conversation toward the Constitution of ’80, pointing out that it was «relevant at that moment.»

«But I am taking you back to 1982, with a fraudulently imposed Constitution: Brazil comes, takes Pinochet, and takes him away,» the journalist posed, to which Rojo Edwards replied, visibly uncomfortable, that «in that case, I wouldn’t agree».

Watch the moment below:

