Diosdado Cabello Addresses Disinformation Campaigns: ‘Nothing Has Changed, the Revolution Still Governs Venezuela’

Original article: Diosdado Cabello responde a campañas de desinformación: “Aquí no cambió nada, quien sigue gobernando en Venezuela es la revolución”

«We are the only guarantee of peace in this country; the guarantee of peace is in the hands of our people and the Bolivarian Revolution,» affirmed Venezuela’s Minister of Interior, Justice, and Peace, Diosdado Cabello.

Venezuelan Minister Diosdado Cabello has denounced the ongoing assault of disinformation campaigns aimed at portraying false fractures within the Bolivarian Revolution. This follows a military attack by the United States on January 3, which resulted in the abduction of constitutional President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

He pointed out that these campaigns, rooted in falsehoods, attempt to instill notions of «betrayals, infighting, and divisions» within Chavismo but ultimately fail against reality.

«There are campaigns suggesting that there have been betrayals, conflicts, and divisions, but all these lies fall apart, especially the one that claims the Bolivarian Revolution no longer governs here in Venezuela.»

«We are the only guarantee of peace in this country»

In response to destabilizing plans that employ deception to demoralize the population, the minister called for unity across the nation and emphasized that the Bolivarian Revolution is Venezuela’s guarantee of peace.

«We are the only guarantee of peace in this country; that guarantee is in the hands of our people and the Bolivarian Revolution,» he stated during his weekly program, «Con el Mazo Dando.»

«The right-wing never learns; they think that by crawling they will earn our people’s respect. They believe that everything has changed in Venezuela, but nothing has changed; the Bolivarian Revolution continues,» he reaffirmed.

«The issue isn’t just that they repeat a lie a million times; it’s that they have nothing but lies,» he added.

Cabello emphasized that, under the leadership of interim President Delcy Rodríguez, the Bolivarian Government is working with diplomacy and truth to ensure that the Caribbean nation progresses through its own efforts.

«With Delcy Rodríguez at the helm, Venezuela follows a path of diplomacy and peace (…) We do not depend on anyone else, only on what we are capable of doing, which is why unity is essential; this is what Commander Hugo Chávez taught us, what President Nicolás Maduro tells us, and what our mobilized people remind us,» he highlighted.

He noted that Venezuelans are in a phase of «permanent mobilization» following the events of January 3, fighting for the liberation of President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores, who were taken captive by the U.S. government.

«We want them back, and that is our main task. This country is in the hands of our people,» he expressed.

«This country is in the hands of our people,» Cabello indicated, while also asserting that «we have successfully consolidated internal efforts for peace.»

During the television program, Diosdado Cabello denied having met with U.S. officials before President Maduro’s abduction.

«It’s a campaign… they say, ‘Diosdado met with the U.S.’ I have not met with anyone, and I cannot be bought,» he asserted.

He also challenged individuals and news outlets spreading this falsehood: «I dare anyone, including Reuters, to show proof,» he pointed out.