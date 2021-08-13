Does the OAS intend to generate (again) «a field of conflict» in Bolivia?

Bolivia’s attorney general, Edwin Quispe, accused the Organization of American States (OAS) of wanting to lead the Andean country «into a field of conflict», while distancing itself from its connection with the coup d’état perpetrated against former president Evo Morales .

«The OAS intends to take us to a field of conflict, with a statement whose authorship is unknown, they act irresponsibly», said Quispe during an interview reported by a local Bolivian media.

In addition, the head of the Public Ministry reiterated that his country does not recognize any pronouncement made by the OAS on this issue, after the controversy generated in 2019 because of the report issued by the organization that questioned the result of the elections, which precipitated the departure of Morales and the installation of the de facto Government of Jeanine Áñez.

«Any other instrument is untimely, supervening, and from the procedural legal format, it is not appropriate to carry out any type of assessment», Quispe said, referring to the statement issued by the OAS on August 9, in which the agency reiterated that during the 2019 elections, «two servers outside the technological structure» of the Transmission of Preliminary Election Results (TREP) system were used, thus ensuring that «the conditions allowed data manipulation, substitution or replacement of minutes or any other maneuver».

The new OAS statement, reviewed RT, contradicts the results of the report carried out by a group of independent researchers from the Spanish University of Salamanca, who were hired by the Bolivian Prosecutor’s Office to clarify the facts of the 2019 elections and contrast the controversial conclusions that the organism directed by Luis Almagro disclosed.

OAS fraud

Quispe recalled that the Public Ministry, based on the results issued by the Spanish investigators, decided to consider the case resolved as a fraud executed by the OAS.

Along the same lines, last Tuesday, the Attorney General of Bolivia, Wilfredo Chávez, accused the OAS of defrauding the country in the 2019 elections, considering that there was no real audit by that regional body.

«Bolivia has been the object of a scam and I can say it with that clarity because the OAS did not deliver any audit report, there was no audit», denounced Chávez.

Within the conflict, the European Union (EU) has also been pointed out, since last week it was accused by several Bolivian legislators of having participated in the «conspiracy» that ended in the coup against Morales.

In response, the EU said in a statement that its work in Bolivia had «a single objective», which was to «help pacify the country and prevent further violence».