Drones and Gunfire Near Venezuelan Presidential Palace: Government Confirms Unauthorized Incursion

Videos shared on social media late Monday night reported an unusual incident near the Miraflores Palace, the seat of the Venezuelan government in central Caracas.

#5Ene 8:00 PM #Caracas

Users report loud detonations in the vicinity of Miraflores. The reason is currently unknown. Details are developing… Video: Social Media pic.twitter.com/SgM0JIhtFa — Reporte Ya (@ReporteYa) January 6, 2026

These recordings captured gunfire, lights in the sky, and drones flying near the perimeter of the presidential palace. Amid the confusion and speculation, the Venezuelan government confirmed that this was an unauthorized incursion.

«We want to clarify that what occurred in the center of Caracas was due to drones flying without permission, and the police issued warning shots. There was no confrontation. The entire country remains in total tranquility,» stated the Ministry of Communication and Information in a statement sent to various media outlets, including Espejo Público Mundial, Sin Línea, Qué pasa en Venezuela, Direct Info, TN, and SDP Noticias.

U.S. Military Attacks Against Venezuela

The incident occurred following military attacks carried out by the United States against the Caribbean nation early Saturday, January 3, resulting in the kidnapping and forced relocation of the country’s constitutional president, Nicolás Maduro, and his wife, Cilia Flores, to New York.

These bombings resulted in the deaths of military personnel and civilians, in addition to causing damage to military facilities and surrounding infrastructure and homes.

In the wake of these attacks and Maduro’s kidnapping, orchestrated by then-U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration, Vice President Delcy Rodríguez took the oath of office on Monday as the interim president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

Simultaneously, the National Assembly of Venezuela convened to launch the new constitutional legislative period for 2026-2031, as well as for the regular annual sessions for 2026-2027.

Military Supports Delcy Rodríguez as Interim President Post-Maduro’s Kidnapping

Venezuela’s top military leadership publicly expressed support for Rodríguez’s appointment as interim president and the implementation of a state of emergency decree.

Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López, reading an official document on national television, asserted that the Bolivarian government guarantees the country’s governance and that the Bolivarian National Armed Forces are deployed across the nation.

«Our institution will continue to employ all available capabilities for military defense, maintenance of internal order, and preservation of peace,» the document states.

The commanding general emphasized during his address that the country must «return to its constitutional path.»

«I call on the people of Venezuela to peace, order, and to resist the temptations of psychological warfare, threats, and fear that are being imposed upon us. I urge the people of Venezuela to resume their economic and labor activities in the coming days,» he expressed.

The official document he read denounced the «cowardly kidnapping of Nicolás Maduro Moros, the constitutional president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, our commander-in-chief, and his wife, the first lady, Dr. Cilia Flores de Maduro.»

Furthermore, Padrino reported that during the bloody attack that led to Maduro’s abduction on the morning of January 3, U.S. military forces «cold-bloodedly killed a significant portion of his security team, soldiers, and innocent citizens.»