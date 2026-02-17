Original article: EcoTV de los Pueblos: Un nuevo comienzo desde el territorio

EcoTV de los Pueblos: A New Era for Community Media and Human Rights

After 17 years of dedicated work, EcoTV de los Pueblos embarks on a new chapter aimed at establishing a space committed to human rights, environmental justice, and indigenous voices.

«Informing is not just about reporting facts: it is about defending the right of communities to express their voices and stay responsibly informed,» stated the team behind this platform, which operates from Wallmapu and maintains an active presence on and Instagram.

Regarding this new stage, Vicente Aguilar Chacano, the director of the independent media outlet, emphasized that the reactivation aligns with the lessons learned over 17 years of work and faces the new challenges posed by current realities.

«We have spent years supporting social and territorial processes, and today we feel that the context requires greater depth and editorial clarity. We live in a moment where media concentration and information overload coexist with various social, environmental, and community issues that are being rendered invisible. In response, we decided to take a step forward,» Aguilar expressed.

In this context, the director highlighted that this new phase aims to solidify a communication space committed to human rights, environmental justice, and the voices of indigenous peoples.

«We do not want to be external spectators of social transformations, but rather active participants in journalism that strengthens organization and critical thought,» he added.

«EcoTV de los Pueblos is committed to reporting with context, rigor, and from the territories, as we believe that the right to information is also a tool of dignity and democratic construction,» Vicente Aguilar reaffirmed.

An important aspect of this new cycle involves responsible and in-depth coverage of migration phenomena affecting the country.

«The new realities that have emerged require a serious, humane, and rights-based perspective. Migration is a human right, but it also entails social, cultural, and institutional challenges that we must highlight and analyze honestly. As an independent media outlet, we take on the task of contributing to that debate from a perspective that promotes coexistence, justice, and respect for the dignity of all people,» concluded Vicente Aguilar.

El Ciudadano