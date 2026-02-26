Ecuadorian Drug Lord «Pipo» Claims President Daniel Noboa Ordered Assassination of Candidate Fernando Villavicencio

Meanwhile, former President of Ecuador, Rafael Correa, added another dimension to this case, asserting that 'Pipo' had been offered a way to avoid extradition to the U.S. if he implicated "himself, Jorge Glas, and our Government, as being complicit in drug trafficking."

Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Narco ecuatoriano «Pipo» aseguró que Presidente Daniel Noboa ordenó asesinato del candidato Fernando Villavicencio

A significant news bombshell emerged in Ecuador on February 25, following statements from Ecuadorian drug trafficker Wilmer Chavarría, known as ‘Pipo’, the leader of the criminal organization Los Lobos. He denied being the perpetrator of the 2023 assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, claiming that the current president of the country, Daniel Noboa (pictured), was the one who ordered the crime.

According to a report from the EFE agency, ‘Pipo’ made this allegation during a hearing before the Prosecutor’s Office in Zaragoza, Spain, requested by the Ecuadorian Prosecutor’s Office, and attended with his lawyer.

In this context, sources from Chavarría’s defense quoted by EFE confirmed that he «answered the questions posed by the prosecutor from the International Cooperation Unit and his lawyer but declined to respond to the three questions submitted by the public ministry of the Andean country.»

It is important to note that the drug lord is currently incarcerated in Spain, awaiting the resolution of the extradition process initiated against him by Ecuadorian authorities.

Reportedly, ‘Pipo’ claimed that a person close to John Reimberg, the Minister of the Interior of his country, informed him that the crime was ordered by President Daniel Noboa, motivated by the «fear that Villavicencio would win the elections.»

Allegation by Rafael Correa

Meanwhile, former President of Ecuador, Rafael Correa, added another dimension to this case, asserting that ‘Pipo’ had been offered a way to avoid extradition to the U.S. if he implicated «himself, Jorge Glas, and our Government, as being complicit in drug trafficking.»

«With this infamy, the United States was going to pursue me directly. They want to annihilate any possibility of defiant governments in Latin America, by any means,» Correa declared.

The ex-president emphasized that «indeed, the Prosecutor’s Office of Ecuador sent questions intending to implicate us, but Chavarría has told the truth, denouncing to Spanish authorities that they pressured him to incriminate us and, on the contrary, directly accused Noboa of ordering the assassination of Villavicencio.»

«We know all this because, thank God, we have friends everywhere,» Rafael Correa stated.

We will continue to provide updates.

