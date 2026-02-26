Ecuador’s Noboa Faces Mandate Revocation Efforts as Coalition Mobilizes

Original article: Van por la cabeza de Noboa en Ecuador: colectivo acelera la revocatoria del mandato con el plan de gobierno en mano

In the midst of rising social and political discontent towards his administration, Daniel Noboa is under significant pressure as the coalition Alianza Nacional por el Rescate del Ecuador has expedited the process to activate the mandate revocation mechanism.

The civic initiative has gained substantial momentum following the acquisition of a crucial document from electoral authorities. The coalition now possesses the official roadmap of the right-wing government, enabling them to evaluate campaign promises against actual governance outcomes.

The coalition’s strategy to attempt to remove Noboa from his position, who will complete one year of his second term on May 24, is now at a critical juncture. After several months of organization, the Alianza has received from the National Electoral Council (CNE) the tool they consider essential to support their petition: a certified copy of the government plan presented by the ruling party.

The process formally began on January 22, 2026, when the organization submitted an official request to the highest electoral body for a certified copy of the work plan presented by Daniel Noboa and his running mate, María José Pinto, as candidates of the National Democratic Action movement (ADN) for the 2025-2029 constitutional term.

With this request, they aimed to secure the official documentation needed as a basis for a thorough and verifiable analysis of Noboa and Pinto’s compliance with the commitments made to the electorate.

In parallel to the request for the government plan, the organization also sought detailed information from the CNE regarding the necessary procedures and requirements to advance in the revocation process. Through this dual effort, the coalition aims not only to build a solid case based on potential noncompliance with promises but also to ensure that every legal step is followed to avoid any oversight that could invalidate their efforts.

CNE Delivers Documentation to the Coalition

The response from the National Electoral Council arrived approximately a month after the formal request. The provision of the required documentation was confirmed and celebrated by the coalition’s leaders.

Víctor Hugo Erazo, the national coordinator of the coalition, announced the news. In a message shared via his personal account on social media platform X, Erazo confirmed the development and emphasized its significance for the continuation of the process.

«I inform you that the National Electoral Council has delivered the ADN Government Plan to us, in certified copies; with this, we have taken another step towards requesting in May the Forms for the Revocation of Noboa’s Mandate,» he stated.

Next Steps for Revocation: Forms and the 10%

With the government plan now in their hands, the Alianza Nacional por el Rescate del Ecuador is not planning to halt their efforts. The organization has outlined the next milestones in their timeline.

According to the coalition’s plan, they anticipate requesting the CNE for the Forms necessary for the Revocation of Noboa’s Mandate in May. Acquiring these documents is an essential requirement to progress with the initiative, as they are the official format that citizens must use to support the activation of the process with their signatures, as reported by the Ecuadorian digital media outlet Expreso.

The mandate revocation, outlined in the Constitution, is a tool of direct democracy that allows citizens to remove an elected authority, including the President, after the first year of their term and before the last year.

According to the Constitution, a revocation can only be initiated after the first year of management and must be requested before the end of the last year of the term for which the questioned authority was elected.

In Noboa’s case, whose second term officially began on May 24, 2025, the window to request it would open just after that date in 2026.

In addition to the timing requirement, the coalition’s biggest challenge will be securing the necessary public support. The Constitution stipulates that the request for revocation must be backed by at least ten percent of the individuals registered in the latest electoral roll.

In statements to Radio Pichincha, constitutional expert Esteban Ron detailed the procedure to follow: a formal request to the National Electoral Council (CNE) based on noncompliance with the government plan, a period for objections, the provision of forms for mass signature collection, their verification, and, if this phase is passed, the call for a popular consultation.

Constitutional and electoral expert Mauro Andino Espinoza noted that if a revocation of Noboa succeeds, Vice President María José Pinto would assume the presidency until the end of the term, as the position is individual and does not automatically affect the running mate.

Discontent and Political Crisis in Ecuador Due to Noboa’s Administration

On May 24, 2026, Daniel Noboa’s government will mark exactly one year of its second presidential term. This date is critical as it marks when the revocation becomes constitutionally feasible.

The right-wing leader is the son of Álvaro Noboa, one of the richest men in Ecuador, who attempted five times to reach the Carondelet palace but was unsuccessful.

On November 23, 2023, he assumed the presidency of Ecuador for an 18-month term, not as a result of a regular election, but following the constitutional mechanism known as «cross death» activated by former president Guillermo Lasso. This mechanism dissolved the National Assembly and shortened Lasso’s term, calling for extraordinary elections that Noboa won to complete the interrupted mandate.

Since taking office, Ecuador has experienced increasing discontent, fueled by perceptions of inadequate management in security, economy, and health, overshadowed by corruption scandals affecting Noboa’s right-leaning administration.