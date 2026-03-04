Ecuador’s Noboa Government Gives Cuban Ambassador 48 Hours to Leave Amid Military Presence at Embassy

Original article: Ecuador: Gobierno de Noboa da 48 horas a embajador de Cuba para que abandone el país y militares rodean sede diplomática cubana en Quito

Without providing explanations or further details, the Ecuadorian government led by Daniel Noboa has canceled Cuba’s diplomatic mission and given a 48-hour deadline for the ambassador and the entire diplomatic and consular staff to leave the country, as Ecuadorian military personnel gathered outside the Cuban embassy in Quito.

According to a statement issued by Ecuador’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, this decision is based on Article 9 of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

«In exercising the powers granted by this provision, the Government of the Republic of Ecuador has decided to declare the Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba to Ecuador, Mr. Basilio Antonio Gutiérrez García, and all members of the diplomatic, consular, and administrative staff of that Mission as persona non grata,» the official note from Ecuadorian authorities states.

Additionally, Noboa has terminated the diplomatic mission of Ecuador’s ambassador in Havana, José María Borja López.

🛑 URGENTE Gobierno de #Ecuador declara persona non grata a Embajador de #Cuba y cancela misión diplomática. pic.twitter.com/gNbLairTQf — Florencia Lagos Neumann (@FlorenciaLagosN) March 4, 2026

🔴 #Atención || Se reporta presencia militar en los exteriores de la Embajada de Cuba en Quito. Esto, tras la decisión del gobierno de Ecuador de declarar persona ‘non grata’ al embajador de Cuba, Basilio Antonio Gutiérrez García, así como a toda la misión diplomática de ese país… pic.twitter.com/OPolzRdDq4 — Radio Pichincha (@radio_pichincha) March 4, 2026

This is a developing story.