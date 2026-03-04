Ecuador’s Noboa Government Gives Cuban Ambassador 48 Hours to Leave Amid Military Presence at Embassy

In exercising the powers granted by this provision, the Government of the Republic of Ecuador has decided to declare the Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba to Ecuador, Mr. Basilio Antonio Gutiérrez García, and all members of the diplomatic, consular, and administrative staff of that Mission as persona non grata," states the official note issued by Ecuadorian authorities.

Ecuador’s Noboa Government Gives Cuban Ambassador 48 Hours to Leave Amid Military Presence at Embassy
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Ecuador: Gobierno de Noboa da 48 horas a embajador de Cuba para que abandone el país y militares rodean sede diplomática cubana en Quito

Without providing explanations or further details, the Ecuadorian government led by Daniel Noboa has canceled Cuba’s diplomatic mission and given a 48-hour deadline for the ambassador and the entire diplomatic and consular staff to leave the country, as Ecuadorian military personnel gathered outside the Cuban embassy in Quito.

According to a statement issued by Ecuador’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, this decision is based on Article 9 of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

«In exercising the powers granted by this provision, the Government of the Republic of Ecuador has decided to declare the Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba to Ecuador, Mr. Basilio Antonio Gutiérrez García, and all members of the diplomatic, consular, and administrative staff of that Mission as persona non grata,» the official note from Ecuadorian authorities states.

Additionally, Noboa has terminated the diplomatic mission of Ecuador’s ambassador in Havana, José María Borja López.

This is a developing story.

Suscríbete
|
pasaporte.elciudadano.com

Relacionados

The Citizen

Trade Tensions Escalate: Ecuador Imposes 30% Tariff on Colombian Goods Amid Andean Tribunal Dispute

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

Ecuadorian Drug Lord "Pipo" Claims President Daniel Noboa Ordered Assassination of Candidate Fernando Villavicencio

Hace 7 días
The Citizen

South Africa Expels Israeli Diplomat for Insulting President on Social Media

Hace 1 mes
The Citizen

Chile: Lawmaker Urges Government to Declare U.S. Ambassador a "Persona Non Grata"

Hace 1 semana
The Citizen

Russia Continues Strategic Support for Venezuela, Denies Diplomatic Withdrawal Amidst Western Media Claims

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Cuba Accuses US Diplomatic Staff of Fueling Vehicles Daily While Nation Faces Crisis

Hace 3 semanas
The Citizen

Ecuador's Noboa Faces Mandate Revocation Efforts as Coalition Mobilizes

Hace 6 días
The Citizen

Ecuador Faces Allegations of State-Sponsored Persecution Against Journalists, Social Leaders, and Political Opposition

Hace 3 semanas
The Citizen

Milei Stands Out in Latin America by Celebrating U.S.-Israel Attacks on Iran

Hace 10 horas

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano