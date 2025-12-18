Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses His Congressional Seat in Brazil While Living in the U.S.

Original article: Hijo de Jair Bolsonaro perdió su cargo de diputado en Brasil: Ha estado casi todo el año viviendo en EEUU

On Thursday, Brazil’s Chamber of Deputies announced that Eduardo Bolsonaro, the son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, has lost his seat in Congress due to exceeding the legal limit for unexcused absences.

According to Agência Brasil, «in March of this year, Eduardo Bolsonaro requested a 120-day leave to be absent and relocated to the United States with his family, citing political persecution.»

However, «since July 20, when his leave expired, he has not attended any sessions,» the report states, noting that the far-right parliamentarian is facing an accusation of coercion before the Supreme Court.

«In September, he was implicated in an investigation regarding his efforts in the United States to influence the trial that condemned his father for attempted coup d’état,» reports Agência Brasil, referencing Bolsonaro’s calls to Trump urging intervention to save his father from imprisonment.

Additionally, in connection with this same case, the loss of congressional seat for Deputy Alexandre Ramagem was also decreed. Ramagem was sentenced last September to 16 years in prison for his involvement in the coup plot and is currently a fugitive in the United States.

