Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses His Congressional Seat in Brazil While Living in the U.S.

Deputy Alexandre Ramagem also lost his seat after being sentenced to 16 years in prison for his involvement in the coup plot against President Lula, and remains a fugitive in the United States.

Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses His Congressional Seat in Brazil While Living in the U.S.
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Hijo de Jair Bolsonaro perdió su cargo de diputado en Brasil: Ha estado casi todo el año viviendo en EEUU

On Thursday, Brazil’s Chamber of Deputies announced that Eduardo Bolsonaro, the son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, has lost his seat in Congress due to exceeding the legal limit for unexcused absences.

According to Agência Brasil, «in March of this year, Eduardo Bolsonaro requested a 120-day leave to be absent and relocated to the United States with his family, citing political persecution.»

However, «since July 20, when his leave expired, he has not attended any sessions,» the report states, noting that the far-right parliamentarian is facing an accusation of coercion before the Supreme Court.

«In September, he was implicated in an investigation regarding his efforts in the United States to influence the trial that condemned his father for attempted coup d’état,» reports Agência Brasil, referencing Bolsonaro’s calls to Trump urging intervention to save his father from imprisonment.

Additionally, in connection with this same case, the loss of congressional seat for Deputy Alexandre Ramagem was also decreed. Ramagem was sentenced last September to 16 years in prison for his involvement in the coup plot and is currently a fugitive in the United States.

News in Progress

Relacionados

The Citizen

Bolsonaro Faces Imminent Imprisonment as Brazil's Supreme Court Rejects Appeal in Coup Attempt Case

Hace 1 mes
The Citizen

Bolsonaro Begins 27-Year Prison Sentence for Attempting a Coup d'État

Hace 3 semanas
The Citizen

"No Amnesty for Coup Plotters!": Brazil Mobilizes Against Law That Could Lessen Bolsonaro’s Sentence

Hace 2 días
The Citizen

Brazilian Court Orders Arrest of Deputy Alexandre Ramagem, Fleeing to Luxury Miami Hideout After Coup Conviction

Hace 4 semanas
The Citizen

José Kast and Javier Milei: More Than Just Friends in Latin America's Right-Wing Movement

Hace 6 días
The Citizen

From Barracks to Prison in Brazil: Military Sentenced for Plotting Lula's Assassination

Hace 4 semanas
The Citizen

Libertarian Right Aligns as Milei Celebrates His "Friend" Kast's Election Victory

Hace 3 días
The Citizen

Trump Negociates with Lula and Lifts Tariffs on Brazilian Products, Leaving Bolsonaro Behind

Hace 4 semanas
The Citizen

Controversy Erupts as Kast Took Family Vacation in Europe Costing the State $8.8 Million with Paid Leave

Hace 7 días

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano