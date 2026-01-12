Education Minister Requests Resignation of SLEP Atacama Director Following Luxurious Celebration Controversy

The Education Minister has called for the immediate resignation of Daslav Mihovilovic as interim executive director of SLEP Atacama, with Ximena Sanhueza, head of the Pedagogical Technical Support Unit, stepping in as his replacement.

Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: «Deplorable y desubicada»: Colegio de Profesores pide investigación a fondo tras fiesta del SLEP Atacama con limusina y tragos

The Teachers’ College described the celebration held by the Atacama Local Public Education Service (SLEP) as «deplorable and out of touch». The extravagant event, which was meant to commemorate five years of operation, featured drinks and even a limousine.

National Teachers’ Union President, Mario Aguilar Arévalo, expressed his discontent, stating it was a «completely out-of-touch matter, lacking the most basic decorum for a SLEP known for its significant deficiencies, with schools that are practically falling apart in terms of infrastructure (…) Celebrating in such luxury, with a limousine, is an absolute lack of prudence.»

He added, «It was shocking to see images of such a lavish celebration when the schools, institutions, and their communities have faced so many issues. These five years are not a cause for celebration, as SLEP Atacama has exemplified poor functioning, corrupt practices, and dismal management.»

In line with this, he agreed with the Education Minister’s request for the resignation of the interim director but noted that it was only a minimal signal. «We believe and demand a thorough investigation to determine any other responsibilities that may also exist,» Aguilar pointed out.

«While it’s good that they requested the resignation, we want a full inquiry into how such a disgraceful situation occurred,» concluded the President of the Teachers’ College of Chile.

We will continue to provide updates.

