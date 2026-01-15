Emphasizing Solidarity with the Cuban People: Cuba’s Ambassador to Chile Engages in Dialogue with Artists and Intellectuals in Defense of Humanity

Ambassador Oscar Cornelio Oliva highlighted that despite the blockade, Cuba has achieved remarkable milestones, such as producing its own vaccines to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic, saving thousands of lives.

Autor: The Citizen
Original article: «Redoblar solidaridad con el pueblo cubano»: Embajador de Cuba en Chile participó en conversatorio de la Red de Intelectuales y Artistas en Defensa de la Humanidad

At the headquarters of the Chilean Psychologists’ College, a conversation was held featuring Cuba’s Ambassador to Chile, Oscar Cornelio Oliva, who discussed the humanitarian impacts of the U.S. blockade against the island.

The event was organized by the Chile Chapter of the Network of Intellectuals and Artists in Defense of Humanity.

«It is said that the blockade does not exist and that the real blockade is within Cuba due to the socialist system we have adopted. In discussions with members of the Network of Intellectuals and Artists, we find that the propaganda is so massive and manipulative that many times we do not fully understand what the blockade against Cuba entails,» the diplomat argued.

The ambassador reminded attendees that the U.S. blockade «continues despite the fact that for 33 years, the vast majority of countries around the world have spoken out against this unjust policy at the UN.»

Oscar Cornelio Oliva emphasized that despite these challenges, his country can demonstrate remarkable achievements, including the ability to produce its own vaccines to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, which saved thousands of lives.

He also highlighted the Heberprot-P, a medication containing epidermal growth factor for the healing of diabetic foot ulcers, and the vaccine for head and neck cancer, «just to mention a few.»

Meanwhile, psychologist and doctor of social sciences Elisa Neumann, a member of the Network, pointed out that despite adversity, «Cuba has achievements to showcase, for example, in education and health,» reiterating that «it is proven that the blockade is an act of genocide against the people, aiming to create hunger and desperation to induce a change in the political system.»

«A declassified document from the U.S. State Department states: (…) we must quickly employ all possible means to weaken Cuba (…) a line of action that, while being as skillful and discreet as possible, achieves the greatest advances in depriving Cuba of money and supplies, to reduce its financial resources and real wages, provoke hunger, desperation, and the overthrow of the government,» Neumann read.

The professional detailed that due to this blockade, «the impacts on the acquisition of medications and the national electric power system affect the daily lives of every citizen on the island.»

«We must redouble our solidarity with the Cuban people,» added Dr. Neumann.

