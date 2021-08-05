End of the ‘Lima Group’? This is how the new relations between Peru and Venezuela are advancing

The new Minister of Foreign Affairs of Peru, Héctor Béjar Rivera, announced on Monday a change of position in his country’s foreign policy in relation to Venezuela, while pointing out that his duty as foreign minister «is to improve bilateral relations».

Peru has been one of the countries in the region that has supported actions against Caracas. In this nation, in addition, the so-called Lima Group was created in August 2017, under the mandate of then-president Pedro Pablo Kuczynski; a group that involves several States in the region and that does not recognize Nicolás Maduro as the legitimate president of Venezuela, supporting the opposition leader Juan Guaidó.

Regarding the future of the group, Béjar pointed out that «the Lima Group has its partners who have changed their policy, their points of view are different now», so they will talk with them, according to a report from RT.

In statements to the press, after receiving the Foreign Ministry from the hands of his predecessor, Allan Wagner, the new foreign minister said that the policy that will now govern Peru, with the new administration of Pedro Castillo, will be «a policy against unilateral sanctions and against blockades”, in relation to the coercive measures applied by the United States against Venezuela.

«Venezuela is a country that is blocked», emphasized Béjar, who indicated that, from Peru, they will advocate for understanding between the various political forces of that South American nation.

Venezuela and Peru for the renewal of relations

«We will contribute together with the countries of Europe, which are already working on this, and with a group of Latin American countries, in understanding the various political tendencies that exist in Venezuela, without intervening in their internal politics», he said.

Likewise, the foreign minister added that they will favor «a democratic renewal in Venezuela that respects the social rights of Venezuelans».

In his statement, Béjar praised the existence of «a universal social security system and a universal education system» in Venezuela, which can be replicated in other countries.

«Our concern is that, not only in Venezuela, but in Peru and in many other countries, the rights of marginalized people are respected, preserved and that the level of social welfare improves», he said.

Regional integration

Last Friday, the new Peruvian Foreign Minister met with his Venezuelan counterpart, Jorge Arreaza, who pointed out that at their meeting they addressed issues related to the recovery of «integral relations, trade, policies to assist migrants», as well as with the need to strengthen mechanisms to unite Latin America.

When asked if he plans to meet with Carlos Scull, designated as Venezuela’s “ambassador” in Peru by Guaidó, Béjar said: “I don’t know who that man is. I do not know him».

The new Peruvian Foreign Minister emphasized the need to strengthen regional integration, something that he had already expressed in his inauguration speech.

«We will work for the integration of Latin America and the Caribbean. Latin America is and will be the geographical and sociological priority of foreign policy. It is our immediate, territorial, historical, economic, social and cultural environment. The space of our own history», he emphasized in his speech.