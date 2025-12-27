Original article: Revelan contradicción ambiental durante periodo de Boric: Récord histórico de industria acuícola y producción salmonera en la Patagonia

Environmental Contradiction Uncovered: Salmon Production Hits Historic Highs in Patagonia Under Boric Administration

Defend Patagonia Accuses Government of Environmental Contradictions

In a recent social media post coinciding with the holiday season, the campaign group Defend Patagonia highlighted a significant contradiction between the government’s environmental rhetoric and actual outcomes. Despite proclaiming to be «the first ecological government» in Chile, official data reveals that the salmon farming industry has achieved historically high production levels during this administration, directly impacting the Patagonia region.

For the first time, the sector surpassed one million metric tons in production consecutively across 2022, 2023, and 2024, according to figures cited by Defend Patagonia from SalmonChile, Sernapesca, and the Salmon Council, detailing the following:

– 2022: ~1.07 million tons (SalmonChile/Sernapesca).

– 2023: ~1.09 million tons (Salmon Council).

– 2024: again over 1 million tons, valued at US$6.371 billion.

This productive expansion is largely concentrated in the fragile ecosystems of Chilean Patagonia, including state-protected areas like the Kawésqar National Reserve and Las Guaitecas.

Reports from Fundación Terram indicate that between 2012 and 2023, there were 95 cases of illegal overproduction in the region, with an excess of approximately 67,000 tons, leading to anaerobic conditions on the seafloor and severely affecting native kelp forests and biodiversity.

Defend Patagonia questions the authorities’ lack of decisive action to halt these detrimental impacts in Patagonia. They denounce that, despite serious violations by companies operating in national parks of the area, no concessions have been canceled, nor have exemplary penalties been imposed on those operating within protected areas. This raises a fundamental question about the real priorities of the government agenda: environmental protection of Patagonia or extractive economic growth.

Defend Patagonia has issued an urgent call to rectify the situation, demanding the complete removal of salmon farming from all protected areas of Patagonia and a genuine protection policy for this territory. The organization argues that the industry’s proclaimed sustainability, which is tolerated by the State, is insufficient in light of the evidence of accumulated ecosystem damage and the overexploitation of an invaluable natural heritage.

