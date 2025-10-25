Environmental Crisis: Over Five Million Farmed Salmon Escaped in a Decade from Aquaculture in Patagonia

Defendamos Patagonia reported, based on official figures, that over five million salmon have escaped in Chile over the last decade, causing severe environmental damage and accusing authorities of inaction while other countries act decisively, demanding immediate closures and stringent regulations amid an ecological crisis threatening marine biodiversity.

Autor: The Citizen
Original article: “Escándalo ambiental”: Más de cinco millones de salmones de la industria acuícola escapados en una década en aguas de la Patagonia

5.4 Million Salmon Escaped in 10 Years from Industrial Centers: Alarm Raised for Marine Biodiversity in Chile’s Patagonia

Environmental Catastrophe from Massive Escapes of Salmon in Southern Chile

The campaign Defendamos Patagonia has reported a serious ecological disaster in Chile, revealing that over five million salmon have escaped from farming facilities in the last decade, based on official data from the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Service (Sernapesca).

According to the platform, these non-native fish are consuming local species, spreading diseases, contaminating with antibiotics, and disrupting fragile ecosystems, creating what they termed «dead zones» and directly threatening the marine biodiversity of Chile’s Patagonia.

Also see / “International Shame”: Chile Confirms It Is the Only Latin American Country with Salmon Farms in Protected Areas

It’s an environmental disaster that creates dead zones and threatens marine biodiversity!” Defendamos Patagonia emphasized in their statement shared on social media, criticizing the inaction of public agencies, stating that Sernapesca and the Superintendency of the Environment are turning a blind eye while imposing minimal sanctions as companies continue to operate despite causing irreversible damage.

The organization compared the situation in Chile to countries that have reacted decisively to similar issues. In Washington (USA), they noted that an escape of just 250,000 salmon resulted in a ban on non-native aquaculture by 2025, while Canada shut down farms in British Columbia due to smaller leaks, prioritizing ocean protection. In Tierra del Fuego (Argentina), authorities banned salmon farming in the Beagle Channel.

Of Interest / “How Did We Get Here?”: Uncontrolled Expansion of Salmon Farms in Protected Areas of Patagonia with a 3,500% Increase

While they protect in other regions, here they cover it up!” accused the environmental movement, stating that institutional negligence is a crime against the natural heritage of the country. Defendamos Patagonia claims that Norwegian, Japanese, Chinese, and Chilean multinationals prioritize profits over the health of ecosystems and the living sea.

Related / Mass Escape of Salmon and Irreparable Environmental Impact: Court Confirms Penalty Against Mowi

The statement directly calls on authorities and political leaders: “We demand immediate closures of repeat offenders and strict regulations,” warning that presidential candidates for 2025 must heed the cries from the south and include in their agendas “a ban on farming in protected areas and a transition to sustainable aquaculture.”

See publication / Pollution in National Park: Report Accuses Salmon Farm Cooke of Overproduction and Waste in Laguna San Rafael

Finally, Defendamos Patagonia concludes with a citizen warning: “The green vote will decide. No more escapes, no more pollution.” The organization reaffirms its commitment to safeguarding the natural heritage of southern Chile, urging structural change in the management of the salmon farming industry and effective protection of Patagonia’s ecosystems.

See the full post from Defendamos Patagonia on social media

