Environmental Evaluation Service Employees Seek Presidential Intervention Amid Severe Labor Crisis

Employees of the SEA have approached the President after a year of formal complaints regarding workplace harassment and bullying, two favorable judicial decisions for the complainants, and a recent ruling from the Comptroller's Office that ordered the reopening of an administrative investigation due to serious irregularities in its proceedings. Staff hold the head of the Environmental Evaluation and Citizen Participation Division (Devapac) responsible.

Environmental Evaluation Service Employees Seek Presidential Intervention Amid Severe Labor Crisis
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Funcionarios piden intervención presidencial ante grave crisis laboral en Servicio de Evaluación Ambiental

The National Association of Employees of the Environmental Evaluation Service (ANFUSEA) delivered a letter to President Gabriel Boric at La Moneda, requesting his direct intervention regarding an internal crisis that they claim is significantly impacting the Service.

The situation particularly affects the Environmental Evaluation and Citizen Participation Division (Devapac), as noted by the employees who turned to the President after a year of formal complaints regarding workplace harassment and bullying, two favorable judicial rulings for the complainants, and a recent resolution by the Comptroller’s Office ordering the reopening of an administrative investigation due to serious irregularities in its processing.

The letter details that the complaints are directed specifically at the head of the Division, who remains in position with the support of the Service’s management.

In summary, the letter requests three explicit measures from the President: to ensure the proper conduct and completion of the investigation reopened by the Comptroller’s Office and establish corresponding measures; to immediately appoint new leadership in the Environmental Evaluation and Citizen Participation Division (Devapac) to restore a positive work environment; and to evaluate the performance of the executive director of the SEA, Valentina Durán Medina, whom they accuse of failing to adequately protect the employees of the service.

Read the full letter HERE

The Citizen

Relacionados

The Citizen

Love for the Land: Penco Issues Call for Major March Against Aclara's Rare Earth Mining Project

Hace 4 días
The Citizen

Report Highlights Life and Legacy of Julia Chuñil: Calls for State Investigation with Human Rights Focus and Implementation of Escazú Agreement

Hace 4 días
The Citizen

Chile Transparency Council Rebuts Kast: Central Government Workforce Grew by 9,400, Not 100,000

Hace 1 semana
The Citizen

Kast’s Star Adviser, Author of “Parásitos,” Decries a “Bloated State” While Serving on Chile’s ADP Panel Overseeing Public Executive Selection

Hace 1 semana
The Citizen

Anglo American Pursues IRMA Certification Amid Environmental Regulatory Evasions and Intimidation of Local Leaders

Hace 19 horas
The Citizen

When Rosanna Costa, Chile's Central Bank President, Opposed the Minimum Wage

Hace 1 semana
The Citizen

Recalcine Union Alleges Anti-Union Practices: Collective Agreement Violations and Breakdown in Dialogue

Hace 1 día
The Citizen

Casinos de Chile Workers Launch Strike as Union Cites Broken Benefits Promises and Poor Management Decisions

Hace 3 semanas
The Citizen

Safeguards for a Just Energy Transition in Chile: The Unfinished Challenge

Hace 3 semanas

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano