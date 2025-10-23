Environmental Evaluation Service Employees Seek Presidential Intervention Amid Severe Labor Crisis

Original article: Funcionarios piden intervención presidencial ante grave crisis laboral en Servicio de Evaluación Ambiental

The National Association of Employees of the Environmental Evaluation Service (ANFUSEA) delivered a letter to President Gabriel Boric at La Moneda, requesting his direct intervention regarding an internal crisis that they claim is significantly impacting the Service.

The situation particularly affects the Environmental Evaluation and Citizen Participation Division (Devapac), as noted by the employees who turned to the President after a year of formal complaints regarding workplace harassment and bullying, two favorable judicial rulings for the complainants, and a recent resolution by the Comptroller’s Office ordering the reopening of an administrative investigation due to serious irregularities in its processing.

The letter details that the complaints are directed specifically at the head of the Division, who remains in position with the support of the Service’s management.

In summary, the letter requests three explicit measures from the President: to ensure the proper conduct and completion of the investigation reopened by the Comptroller’s Office and establish corresponding measures; to immediately appoint new leadership in the Environmental Evaluation and Citizen Participation Division (Devapac) to restore a positive work environment; and to evaluate the performance of the executive director of the SEA, Valentina Durán Medina, whom they accuse of failing to adequately protect the employees of the service.

We share the situation of the workers of ANFUSEA, who request presidential intervention due to the serious labor crisis affecting the Environmental Evaluation Service.

After more than a year of complaints about mistreatment and harassment, favorable judicial rulings… pic.twitter.com/xLiAmgJpXk — Fundación SOL (@lafundacionsol) October 23, 2025

#News | ANFUSEA and ANEF submit a letter at La Moneda requesting presidential intervention due to workplace harassment cases in the SEA 🔎Read the news: https://t.co/UMrX7km5ff pic.twitter.com/jTPlsh0wOT — ANEF (@anefchile) October 21, 2025

