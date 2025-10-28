Envisioning a Better Country Through the Universities of Valparaíso

Original article: Soñar un país desde las universidades de Valparaíso

By Triestamental Command of Universities of Valparaíso by Jeanette Jara

A few weeks ago, a group of academics, staff, and students from various universities in the Valparaíso Region gathered together for something as essential as it is urgent: to think and dream about the country we want.

We were united by a shared certainty: that the future of Chile heavily relies on reclaiming education as a social right and a true driver of regional development.

At a time when public debate seems dominated by market logic, we aimed to imagine an education that prioritizes knowledge, social justice, and the common good.

Today, our universities continue to operate within a fragmented, competitive, and precarious system. There is a lack of collaboration among universities, technical centers, and professional institutes; insufficient baseline funding for public institutions; and a missing comprehensive vision that links teaching, research, and civic engagement. Above all, there is a lack of state policy recognizing education as a pillar of democratic development.

From Valparaíso—a historically academic and diverse territory—we propose initiatives that stem from experience and hope: to create a National Education System that connects all educational levels with binding citizen participation; to ensure stable baseline funding for public universities; to strengthen civic, sexual, and environmental education at all stages of learning; and to promote regionally relevant research aimed at addressing our communities’ challenges.

We also believe it is urgent to revive the public debate on education as a social right and to strengthen the role of universities against denialism and misinformation, which harm democratic life. Universities must return to being spaces for critical thought, dialogue, and collective building.

Our meeting was not just an exchange of ideas; it was a gesture of confidence in the university sector’s ability to contribute to the country’s reconstruction. From Valparaíso, we want to convey that a different future is indeed possible, where knowledge is valued not for its profitability but for its contribution to the common good.

Because dreaming of a country is also an act of responsibility. Public universities must remain the places where that dream is articulated, debated, and constructed.

Valparaíso, October 27, 2025