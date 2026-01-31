Epstein Case Shakes Chile: Andrónico Luksic and Andrés Velasco Named as «Persons of Interest»

Epstein's files mention Andrónico Luksic and Andrés Velasco as “persons of interest.” Luksic was referenced for a meeting in Dubai, while Epstein inquired about Velasco's worth in relation to his presidential candidacy. There is no evidence of direct contact or involvement in crimes, according to media sources.

Epstein Case Shakes Chile: Andrónico Luksic and Andrés Velasco Named as «Persons of Interest»
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Caso Epstein salpica en Chile: Andrónico Luksic y Andrés Velasco son mencionados en archivos como “sujetos de interés”

Andrónico Luksic and Andrés Velasco Named in Jeffrey Epstein’s Declassified Files

Documents released by the United States Department of Justice have revealed that businessman Andrónico Luksic and economist and former minister Andrés Velasco were mentioned in communications linked to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Radio Biobío reported on Friday that “both Luksic and Velasco are mentioned as persons of interest, but there is currently no evidence that Epstein had any direct contact with them.” In Luksic’s case, his name appeared in an email discussing a potential meeting in Dubai.

As for former minister Velasco, the files reference him in relation to his previous presidential candidacy. One email describes him as a “brilliant economist and Harvard professor” aged 53, seeking support for his campaign. The report also cites a direct inquiry from Epstein, who asked a collaborator in a message about Velasco: “Is this guy worth it?” However, this does not confirm any established relationship.

The massive release of documents, which also names other international figures such as Donald Trump, has caused a global stir. The mentions of Luksic and Velasco arise within a context of seeking contacts and potential business or influence connections related to Epstein’s network, without any indication of involvement in illegal activities according to the documents so far.

Suscríbete
|
pasaporte.elciudadano.com

Relacionados

The Citizen

Caso Epstein salpica en Chile: Andrónico Luksic y Andrés Velasco son mencionados en archivos como “sujetos de interés”

Hace 2 minutos
The Citizen

EE.UU. abre la caja de Epstein: Cámara exige publicar todos los documentos sobre el pederasta multimillonario

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

“Sabía lo de las chicas”, “Pasó horas en mi casa”: correos de Epstein reabren preguntas sobre Trump

Hace 3 meses
The Citizen

En medio del nuevo escándalo por fotos de Epstein, Trump intensifica frente bélico y mediático sobre Venezuela

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Epstein's Emails Resurface, Renew Questions About Trump’s Involvement

Hace 3 meses
The Citizen

Epstein Files: 13-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Forced to Perform Oral Sex on Donald Trump

Hace 2 horas
The Citizen

U.S. House Demands Release of Epstein Documents: Legislation Passes with Broad Bipartisan Support

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Archivos de Epstein: Niña de 13 años habría sido obligada a practicarle sexo oral a Donald Trump

Hace 2 horas
The Citizen

Luksic Family Ranks Among the Top 25 Wealthiest Families Globally: Chilean Pension Funds as Major Investors

Hace 1 mes

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano