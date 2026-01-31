Epstein Case Shakes Chile: Andrónico Luksic and Andrés Velasco Named as «Persons of Interest»

Original article: Caso Epstein salpica en Chile: Andrónico Luksic y Andrés Velasco son mencionados en archivos como “sujetos de interés”

Andrónico Luksic and Andrés Velasco Named in Jeffrey Epstein’s Declassified Files

Documents released by the United States Department of Justice have revealed that businessman Andrónico Luksic and economist and former minister Andrés Velasco were mentioned in communications linked to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Radio Biobío reported on Friday that “both Luksic and Velasco are mentioned as persons of interest, but there is currently no evidence that Epstein had any direct contact with them.” In Luksic’s case, his name appeared in an email discussing a potential meeting in Dubai.

As for former minister Velasco, the files reference him in relation to his previous presidential candidacy. One email describes him as a “brilliant economist and Harvard professor” aged 53, seeking support for his campaign. The report also cites a direct inquiry from Epstein, who asked a collaborator in a message about Velasco: “Is this guy worth it?” However, this does not confirm any established relationship.

The massive release of documents, which also names other international figures such as Donald Trump, has caused a global stir. The mentions of Luksic and Velasco arise within a context of seeking contacts and potential business or influence connections related to Epstein’s network, without any indication of involvement in illegal activities according to the documents so far.