Epstein Files: 13-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Forced to Perform Oral Sex on Donald Trump

Original article: Archivos de Epstein: Niña de 13 años habría sido obligada a practicarle sexo oral a Donald Trump

The recently released Jeffrey Epstein files, published by the U.S. Department of Justice, have made a significant impact, revealing allegations that a 13-year-old girl was coerced into performing oral sex on Donald Trump.

The released documents encompass over 3 million pages, 2,000 videos, and 180,000 images, mentioning high-profile figures including Elon Musk and Bill Clinton among others.

Regarding the former president, the files include an anonymous complaint detailing events that allegedly occurred approximately 35 years ago in New Jersey.

According to the document, the claimant states that the victim, just 13 years old, reportedly bit Trump while performing oral sex, at which point her friend was struck in the face for laughing at the incident.

Additionally, the same claimant states in the file that she «also was abused by Epstein.»

Organized «Auctions»

Another allegation uncovered in the files indicates that Trump hosted parties where he purportedly «auctioned» girls who were part of Epstein’s sex trafficking network.

According to one of the testimonies included in the report, Trump hosted these parties at Mar-a-Lago, referring to them as «calendar girls.» The allegations state that «Epstein would bring the girls and Trump auctioned them off, measuring the girls’ vulvas and vaginas by inserting a finger and evaluating their tightness.»

The complaint also claims that guests at these «events» were all «older men,» including names such as Elon Musk, Trump, attorneys Alan Dershowitz and Bob Shapiro (who defended O.J. Simpson), and even the children of the U.S. President, Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump.

The document points out that the victims were taken to rooms where, among other things, they were forced to perform oral sex on Donald J. Trump: «We were compelled to allow ourselves to be penetrated. I was 13 when Donald J. Trump raped me,» the complaint states.

Another shocking detail involves a party that Trump reportedly attended with drug traffickers from the Sinaloa Cartel, where a young girl was allegedly murdered.

Elon Musk

Also mentioned in this latest release of files is Elon Musk, who appears to have sent emails to Epstein in late 2013 to «coordinate a trip» to the island where the sex offender perpetrated his crimes.

The revelations indicate that on November 24, 2012, Epstein emailed Musk asking: «How many people will travel via helicopter to the island?» Musk responded the next day that it would likely just be him and his then-wife. Musk also queried, «What day or night will be the wildest party on our island?»

Subsequently, on December 13, 2013, Musk emailed Epstein again stating that he would be in the BVI/St Bart’s area during the holidays. «Is there a good time to visit you?» reads the email, to which Epstein replied two days later, indicating that the beginning of the new year «would be good,» adding that «there’s always space for you.»

Later, around Christmas, Epstein wrote in another email: «The 2nd or 3rd would be perfect. I will pick you up,» to which Musk replied that he first needed to go to Los Angeles the night of January 2, before saying he could delay his departure by a day: «What time are we going to your island on the 2nd?» Musk asked Epstein.

Breaking news New Epstein files show Elon Musk communicated with Epstein via email in 2013, after Epstein had been convicted of sex trafficking ELON MUSK: Is there a good time to visit you? J. EPSTEIN: I will send a helicopter to pick you up. pic.twitter.com/72l6XBimRP — 🌐EL GRAN DESPERTAR🌐 (@destapandolose1) January 30, 2026

3,200 references to Trump in the Epstein files:

«Epstein would bring the girls and Trump would auction them. He measured the girls’ vaginas by inserting a finger and evaluating their tightness. The guests were older men including Elon Musk. I was 13 when Donald Trump raped me» pic.twitter.com/1JsWuwAkt9 — Julián Macías Tovar (@JulianMaciasT) January 31, 2026

This is a developing story.