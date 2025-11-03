«Estrenos en RED» Invites Filmmakers to Showcase Movies in Independent Theaters Across Chile

Original article: «Estrenos en Red» abre convocatoria a cineastas para exhibir películas en salas independientes de Chile

The seventh edition of «Estrenos en RED: Chile and Latin America» is now open for submissions. This initiative, organized by the Independent Cinema Halls Network of Chile and funded by the Ministry of Cultures through its Program to Support Collaborating Cultural Organizations, aims to enhance the circulation of Chilean and Latin American cinema throughout the nation.

This initiative is designed to strengthen the diversity and decentralization of cinema while enriching the exhibition experience through discussions that highlight the significance of each film.

Eligible for submission are feature films from the categories of fiction, documentary, or animation that do not have a distributor in Chile and seek to screen in 2026.

Selected works will receive support in creating a distribution, outreach, and promotion plan, which includes media relations assistance and materials to enhance the film’s promotional strategy. This encompasses the design of marketing materials, audiovisual content management, and social media promotion for screenings and outreach activities like film discussions.

Cynthia García Calvo, programming head of the Network, remarked, «This call offers a real premiere in theaters, providing tangible support for outreach and distribution so that films can reach diverse and decentralized audiences. The selected works will be screened in independent theaters throughout Chile, meaning they will connect with audiences across various regions of the country. We are looking for films with identity that reflect the cultural plurality of the region and provide enriching experiences for viewers.»

As a result of this call, one Chilean feature and one Latin American feature will be chosen for screening in the 16 spaces affiliated with the Independent Cinema Halls Network, along with other independent venues interested in programming the selected titles.

Among the films selected in previous editions are Kadima, el tiempo contenido (Chile), directed by Álvaro Gauna and Cristián Ortiz, and Las hijas (Panama – Chile), directed by Kattia G. Zúñiga, both from the 2023 call.

Also included are Los People in the Dragon (Chile), directed by Pablo Greene, and Las cosas indefinidas (Argentina), directed by María Aparicio, both of which had successful runs with discussions across the Network’s exhibition spaces in 2024.

In 2025, notable selections included Las cenizas (Chile), directed by Stjepan Ostoic Papic, and Memorias de un cuerpo que arde (Costa Rica – Spain), directed by Antonella Sudasassi Furnis.

Stjepan Ostoic, director of Las cenizas, shared his experience of premiering in the Network’s theaters: «It was an incredible experience that exceeded all my expectations. Being able to travel across Chile discussing the film and cinema in general was a significant boost to my commitment to continue making films from regions for regions. I believe Las cenizas had the best possible distribution, considering its nature and initial intention.»

About the Application

The call has two application categories: National Feature Film and Latin American Feature Film.

In both cases, films must have a minimum duration of 60 minutes and should not have a distributor in Chile. Submissions will be evaluated by a jury composed of representatives from the affiliated exhibition spaces of the Network.

The call incurs no monetary cost and will remain open from the date of the announcement until Wednesday, December 3, 2025, at 23:59 hours (Chile time). Complete guidelines and the application form are available at redsalasdecine.cl.

You can also download the guidelines HERE.

El Ciudadano