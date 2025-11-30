European Complicity Exposed: Report Reveals 1,115 Institutions Fund Genocide in Gaza with $310 Billion

Original article: Complicidad europea al descubierto: Informe revela el involucramiento de 1,115 instituciones en el financiamiento del genocidio en Gaza

1,115 European Institutions Fund Genocide in Gaza with $310 Billion

A coalition of 24 European and Palestinian organizations, known as the Don’t Buy Into Occupation Coalition (DBIO): Don’t Be Fooled by Occupation, has published a report revealing extensive financial ties between European institutions and 104 companies facilitating Israeli operations in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories. The document, titled «The Private Actors Behind the Economy of Occupation and Genocide,» identifies key corporations across the military, technology, construction, and finance sectors, including Airbus, Lockheed Martin, Google, and Cisco, among others.

The report details that 1,115 European financial institutions, including banks, insurers, asset managers, and the European Investment Bank, maintain critical financial relationships with these companies. According to the data collected, between January 2023 and August 2025, these entities granted over $310 billion in loans and guarantees. Furthermore, European investors held over $1.5 trillion in stocks and bonds of the implicated companies, with major creditors such as BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, and Barclays.

The DBIO coalition argues that this financial support is essential for sustaining what they describe as “illegal occupation, apartheid, and genocide” by Israel. “Without this support, Israel would not be able to sustain its regime of oppression,” stated the group, accusing European institutions of failing to uphold their human rights responsibilities and legal obligations under international law. These revelations emerge amidst a backdrop of ongoing violence, with at least 69,785 Palestinians reported dead according to the Gaza Ministry of Health, in spite of cease-fires.

The UN Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories has criticized the inaction of European institutions in holding Israel accountable amid a deep humanitarian crisis.

The DBIO report thus places the European financial community at the center of the debate regarding the funding of a conflict that continues to take a heavy human toll.