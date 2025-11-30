European Complicity Exposed: Report Reveals 1,115 Institutions Fund Genocide in Gaza with $310 Billion

A report from 24 organizations reveals that 1,115 European financial institutions have channeled over $310 billion to companies supporting Israeli operations in Gaza. Banks like BNP Paribas and Deutsche Bank are highlighted as key financiers in what is classified as genocide.

European Complicity Exposed: Report Reveals 1,115 Institutions Fund Genocide in Gaza with $310 Billion
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Complicidad europea al descubierto: Informe revela el involucramiento de 1,115 instituciones en el financiamiento del genocidio en Gaza

1,115 European Institutions Fund Genocide in Gaza with $310 Billion

A coalition of 24 European and Palestinian organizations, known as the Don’t Buy Into Occupation Coalition (DBIO): Don’t Be Fooled by Occupation, has published a report revealing extensive financial ties between European institutions and 104 companies facilitating Israeli operations in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories. The document, titled «The Private Actors Behind the Economy of Occupation and Genocide,» identifies key corporations across the military, technology, construction, and finance sectors, including Airbus, Lockheed Martin, Google, and Cisco, among others.

The report details that 1,115 European financial institutions, including banks, insurers, asset managers, and the European Investment Bank, maintain critical financial relationships with these companies. According to the data collected, between January 2023 and August 2025, these entities granted over $310 billion in loans and guarantees. Furthermore, European investors held over $1.5 trillion in stocks and bonds of the implicated companies, with major creditors such as BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, and Barclays.

The DBIO coalition argues that this financial support is essential for sustaining what they describe as “illegal occupation, apartheid, and genocide” by Israel. “Without this support, Israel would not be able to sustain its regime of oppression,” stated the group, accusing European institutions of failing to uphold their human rights responsibilities and legal obligations under international law. These revelations emerge amidst a backdrop of ongoing violence, with at least 69,785 Palestinians reported dead according to the Gaza Ministry of Health, in spite of cease-fires.

The UN Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories has criticized the inaction of European institutions in holding Israel accountable amid a deep humanitarian crisis.

The DBIO report thus places the European financial community at the center of the debate regarding the funding of a conflict that continues to take a heavy human toll.

Relacionados

The Citizen

Hundreds of Thousands Worldwide Protest Israel After Interception of Gaza Aid Flotilla: 'Solidarity with Palestine Is Not a Crime'

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Chilean AFP pension funds placed at least US$34 million in firms named by UN rapporteur as profiting from Gaza 'genocide'

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Gaza, Two Years of Israeli Genocide: 76,600 Dead or Missing as Hunger and Blockade Are Used as Weapons

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

The Lancet Estimates Over 3 Million Years of Life Lost Due to Israeli Genocide in Gaza

Hace 4 semanas
The Citizen

Who is Catherine Connolly, Ireland's New President? Independent Leftist with a Pro-Palestinian Stance

Hace 4 semanas
The Citizen

Inside SQM's Links to BlackRockand the Alleged Ties to the Gaza Genocide

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Complicidad europea al descubierto: Informe revela el involucramiento de 1,115 instituciones en el financiamiento del genocidio en Gaza

Hace 2 minutos
The Citizen

A Minute of Silence for Genocide Victims: CEPAL and Palestinian Embassy in Chile Commemorate International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People

Hace 2 días
The Citizen

Chilean Cycling Organizations Denounce Israel's Participation in World Track Championships as 'Image-Washing' for Genocide in Gaza

Hace 1 mes

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano