European Union Launches Investigation into Elon Musk’s X for AI-Generated Child Exploitation Images

Henna Virkkunen, Vice President of the European Commission for Technological Sovereignty, Security, and Democracy, stated, "Sexual forgeries of women and children are a violent and unacceptable form of degradation."

Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

International media reported on Monday, January 26, the commencement of an investigation by the European Union against X, the social media platform owned by Elon Musk, due to the generation of millions of sexually explicit images involving children.

In a statement, the EU indicated that the accusation targets the platform’s AI, «Grok,» which according to the Center for Digital Hate (CCDH), has generated approximately 3 million sexual images of women and children in just a few days.

Henna Virkkunen, Vice President of the European Commission for Technological Sovereignty, Security, and Democracy, commented, «Sexual forgeries of women and children are a violent and unacceptable form of degradation.»

Virkkunen added, «Through this investigation, we will determine whether X has fulfilled its legal obligations under the Digital Services Act or if it has threatened the rights of European citizens, including those of women and children, as collateral damage of its service.»

Reports indicate that Elon Musk faces a potential fine of around 10% of X’s global revenue, amounting to approximately $24.5 million.

We will continue to provide updates.

