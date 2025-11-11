Evelyn Matthei’s Misguided Economic Challenge to MEO Backfires in Latest Debate

Original article: Evelyn Matthei intentó dárselas de economista ante MEO y salió para atrás

During the recent Anatel debate, Chile Vamos candidate Evelyn Matthei attempted to correct independent candidate Marco Enríquez-Ominami, asserting, «You don’t know much about economics, Marco,» in a heated exchange.

This assertion came amid a vigorous presentation by MEO, filled with numerical and technical arguments regarding the economy, at which point a loud «no» was heard. True to form, Matthei claimed there was a supposed error made by the progressive leader and demanded to respond to the filmmaker’s analysis. The outcome: a miscalculation on the part of the right-wing candidate.

Matthei mistakenly questioned Enríquez-Ominami’s projection of tax revenue derived from economic growth.

In response to her abrupt interruption, MEO maintained his composure, knowing his figures were accurate. Indeed, on Tuesday, November 11, various media outlets, including La Tercera, verified the data and supported Enríquez-Ominami’s claims, dismissing Matthei’s argument, which led her to once again attempt a correction that ultimately proved erroneous.

«Matthei’s figure regarding revenue from each additional point of growth does not align with the updated estimations from the Fiscal Pact Experts Committee. This committee found that the actual impact is US$570 million net, below the US$700 million mentioned by the candidate,» read the report from the national daily.

Matthei claims that each additional growth point generates the government «approximately US$700 million in taxes»: false ❌ https://t.co/PfVNHy4l7m — La Tercera (@latercera) November 11, 2025

