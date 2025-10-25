Ex-Prosecutor Manuel Guerra Charged with Prevarication, Bribery, and Breach of Confidentiality

The Prosecutor's Office has charged former prosecutor Manuel Guerra with prevarication, breach of confidentiality, and bribery, stemming from the "Audio Case," where conversations with his attorney revealed attempts to manipulate high-profile cases like Penta, according to Ciper.

Ex-Prosecutor Manuel Guerra Charged with Prevarication, Bribery, and Breach of Confidentiality
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Prevaricación, cohecho y violación de secreto: Los delitos por los que se acusa al exfiscal Manuel Guerra

Prosecutor’s Office Files Charges Against Ex-Prosecutor Manuel Guerra

According to information released by CNN Chile, on Wednesday, October 24, the Prosecutor’s Office will formally file charges against former prosecutor Manuel Guerra, who previously served as head of the Metropolitan Regional Prosecutor’s Office Eastern Division.

See also / Chats Reveal Ex-Prosecutor Guerra’s Role in the Penta Case: Contact with Chadwick and Maneuvers to Favor Close Associates of Piñera

The Regional Prosecutor of Arica, Mario Carrera, confirmed to the news network that the legal action will be formally initiated this afternoon and will include charges of prevarication, breach of confidentiality, and bribery.

Watch CNN Chile Report – (Video)

The investigation into the former prosecutor was initiated following the release of a series of conversations he had with attorney Luis Hermosilla, in connection with the so-called «Audio Case.» According to a Ciper report from 2024, in one of these discussions, they talked about coordinating with a third individual identified as «Andrés» to find a «solution» for the high-profile Penta case, which raised alarms among authorities.

This inquiry focuses on potential criminal activities committed by Guerra while handling cases of significant public interest, including not just the Penta case but also others like Exalmar. The charges filed by the Public Ministry represent a landmark judicial development as they target a former high-ranking official of the institution itself, accused of serious offenses in the exercise of his duties.

