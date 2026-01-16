Extreme Heat Event Announced for Central Chile from Santiago to Biobío

In the Biobío region, temperatures are projected to reach 37 to 38 degrees on Sunday, January 18, and Monday, January 19, particularly in the valleys and precordillera, while the Maule and Ñuble regions could see thermometers rise to 38 or even 39 degrees in interior zones. In the Metropolitan Region, temperatures are expected to range from 34 to 38 degrees, with critical areas such as Lampa and Tiltil experiencing potentially higher readings.

A significant heat episode is set to impact central Chile in the coming days due to an atmospheric condition associated with a high-pressure ridge, which will bring warm and dry air over much of the region, as explained by Miguel Fernández, a meteorologist from the Geoos Project at the Catholic University of Valparaíso (PUCV).

The expert detailed that «based on observations from the Geoos geoportal at PUCV, a large area of intense heat is being generated driven by an upper ridge, which establishes a mass of warm and dry air over the valleys and the mountain range.»

This atmospheric configuration, he noted, is favorable for a significant increase in maximum temperatures.

The core of the heat will primarily concentrate in the Metropolitan, O’Higgins, Maule, Ñuble, and Biobío regions, where the most extreme conditions are expected.

In the case of the Metropolitan Region, Fernández indicated that maximum temperatures could range between 34 and 38 degrees, with critical points in areas such as Lampa and Tiltil, where even higher records may be reached.

High Intensity

In the southern part of the affected region, the phenomenon is also expected to manifest strongly, according to the forecasts from the Geoos PUCV geoportal.

«In the Biobío region, temperatures are projected to reach 37 to 38 degrees on Sunday and Monday, especially in the valleys and precordillera,» the meteorologist stated, adding that temperatures in the Maule and Ñuble regions could hit 38 or even 39 degrees in the interior areas.

Regarding the Valparaíso Region, the specialist clarified that, although it is not within the main core of the thermal anomaly, high temperatures will still be recorded: «It is outside the most intense area of the event, but elevated temperatures are still expected, especially in the interior valleys,» said Miguel Fernández.

In contrast, the coastal area will experience somewhat more moderate conditions due to marine influences. As always, the ocean helps regulate temperatures along the coastline, where maximum temperatures are expected to be around 26 to 27 degrees. However, in inland areas such as Los Andes, Llay-Llay, and Casablanca, temperatures could exceed 34 degrees.

Finally, the meteorologist from the Geoos PUCV Project indicated that this heat episode would begin to lose intensity starting Tuesday, reiterating the importance of adopting preventive measures against extreme heat, particularly in interior and precordilleran areas.

